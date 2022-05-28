Car drives into ditch in Franklin Township
It was a close call for one driver after rolling their car into a ditch on Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities this happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Crane Road in Franklin Township.Passenger left behind after drivers flee car accident scene
No one was injured during this accident. Police are continuing to investigate.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 2