Franklin, PA

Car drives into ditch in Franklin Township

By Brian Wilk
 3 days ago

It was a close call for one driver after rolling their car into a ditch on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities this happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Crane Road in Franklin Township.

Passenger left behind after drivers flee car accident scene

No one was injured during this accident. Police are continuing to investigate.

