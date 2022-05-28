Ocean Casino has upgrades for the summer of 2022

Wildwood's beaches are some of the most expansive in New Jersey, stretching as wide as 500 yards at some points. The beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey, are enormous, and you can find people kite-flying in all kinds of conditions, from beginners to experts. Watching kites is a great way to enjoy the sun and the beach, and you won't spend a dime! You can even bring your own kite and try it for yourself! Just make sure to bring your camera!

