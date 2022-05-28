ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean Casino has upgrades for the summer of 2022

By Bill Doyle
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I recently told you about the big changes at Bally’s and Tropicana in Atlantic City for this summer and I mentioned how the various casinos seem to be in a constant “arms race” of improvements to keep pace with their competitors. A couple of days after...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Hotel#For The Summer#New Jersey#Sports Betting#Bally#Tropicana#Ocean Casino Resort
WPG Talk Radio

Somebody in Ocean City, NJ, Hit the Lottery for $50,000

Someone hit the New Jersey Lottery in Ocean City, scoring a $50,000 prize over the holiday weekend. New Jersey Lottery officials say a ticket matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball drawn Monday (May 30) in the lottery's Powerball game. The score earns the ticket owner a $50,000 third-tier prize.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Milkshakes Spots in Wildwood, NJ

Looking for the Best Milkshakes In Wildwood, Nj, look no further than Duffer's Restaurant. This New Jersey staple features everything from traditional shakes to crazy flavors. There's a milkshake for every palate from Hershey's to Lizzy's. And, if you're on a budget, there are plenty of options in The Wildwoods.
WILDWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

Wildwood, New Jersey - A Great Place to Fly a Kite

Wildwood's beaches are some of the most expansive in New Jersey, stretching as wide as 500 yards at some points. The beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey, are enormous, and you can find people kite-flying in all kinds of conditions, from beginners to experts. Watching kites is a great way to enjoy the sun and the beach, and you won't spend a dime! You can even bring your own kite and try it for yourself! Just make sure to bring your camera!
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Union Representing Atlantic City Casino Workers Warning Families Summer Plans Could Be Affected By Labor Dispute

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The union representing Atlantic City casino workers is warning families their summer plans may be affected by a labor dispute. Union contracts at seven major casinos, including the Borgata, Caesars, Golden Nugget, Harrah’s, Hard Rock, Resorts Casino and Tropicana, ended on Tuesday. UNITE HERE Local 54, which represents Atlantic City casino workers, are demanding higher wages amid a competitive job market and inflation. “It’s been a rough couple years now,” Janey Negron, a Tropicana bartender and a member of the union’s negotiating committee, said. “Our job was a job where everybody would run to get, and nobody...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Imagination Station Playground in Galloway NJ

Imagination Station playground in Galloway NJ is one of the most popular playgrounds in Atlantic County. With so much to do, who can blame families for wanting to visit. As we return to featuring some of the best New Jersey playgrounds I knew this was one of the first we needed to revisit. Originally published in 2013, we’re updating this with NEW pictures and details from our recent visit over Memorial Day Weekend 2022.
GALLOWAY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy