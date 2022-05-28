Game of soccer at Erie Sports Park unites refugee children

The game of soccer is uniting young refugee children in the Erie community and teaching them valuable life lessons.

Here is more on the Erie Sports Park’s effort to help these children.

Refugee children in the area are properly being taught the basics of soccer that will potentially kick start their interest in the sport.

Refugee children in Erie are being given an outlet to be brought together while being introduced to sports at the Erie Sports Park.

“We’re introducing these kids to soccer. We’re giving them the first opportunity to dome to a world class facility and to be coached by proper coaches,” said Troy Bingham, Owner of Erie Sports Center.

Roughly 100 children are in attendance to learn the basic skills such as ball manipulation, turning, and some coordination, but also other aspects that will be beneficial.

“We’re trying to het them to understand listening to instructions, working together as a team. So just some of the basics that’ll help them through life I guess, but also some of the basics of the start of soccer,” said Bingham.

The program is meant to cater the interest of soccer for the children and provide them with a chance to learn the sport for free.

“So it means the world to us to be able to come to a first class facility. One of the finest in the area. We believe our children deserve the best and this is an opportunity for us to build a relationship with this part that may span the growth of some of these young people,” said Gary Horton, Director of EF Smith Quality of Life Learning Center.

A child in the program told us that he will consider carrying on sports in the future after participating today.

“When I get older I think I might do it,” said Jalen Phillips, Participator.

The owner of the sports park said that this is just the beginning and more opportunities will continue to be offered to children.

“We’ll keep working with different communities to keep creating opportunities. The other opportunity is they can go on the website , they can register, and they can take part in any one of our free programs,” said Bingham.

Bingham said that the program will be extended to introduce children to different kinds of sports.

