It's not the long-term relief at the gas pump that motorists have been hoping for, but your next fill-up at the gas station should cost you a few bucks less than the last. Starting tomorrow, June 1, the average price for a gallon gas should be down 25-cents or more at gas at stations throughout Oneida County. That's because of actions taken by the New York State Legislature and the Oneida County Board of Legislators.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO