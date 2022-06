Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kiermaier will move to the bench on Tuesday with Francisco Mejia sliding into the designated hitter role and Mike Zunino entering the lineup behind the plate. Zunino will catch for left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO