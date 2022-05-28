ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

America’s Most Popular Governors

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yuCq_0ftfntJK00 The midterm elections are less than six months out and control of the U.S. House and Senate hangs in the balance. While much of the focus in 2022 will center on the balance of power on Capitol Hill, this year could also be pivotal for state-level politics.

A total of 36 states are holding gubernatorial elections this year, and in 28 of those states, sitting governors are running for reelection. Their success or failure rests entirely on voter sentiment, and based on recent polling, some governors appear much better positioned to win than others.

Using public opinion data from research company Morning Consult , 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most popular governors. States are ranked by the approval rating of their sitting governor. All approval ratings are based on data collected between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2022 among a representative sample of over 600 registered voters in each state.

In keeping with low approval of the Biden Administration, Republican governors are generally more popular than their Democratic counterparts. All of the 10 most popular governors are Republican, while seven of the 10 least popular governors are Democratic. On average, Republican governors enjoy a 58% approval rating, compared to 51% among Democratic governors. ( Here is a look at the final approval rating of every president since Harry Truman. )

According to a report by the independent, nonpartisan election research organization Cook Political Report, the closest races - those in which either party stands a good chance of winning - are in Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin. Only two of those states - Arizona and Georgia - have a Republican governor.

At a time when many states are imposing voting restrictions and a leaked Supreme Court opinion suggests that abortion rights could soon be decided at the state level, the stakes of the 2022 gubernatorial elections could be higher than they have been in recent memory. Here is a look at the states where democracy is under siege .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbh3B_0ftfntJK00

50. Oregon
> Governor: Governor Kate Brown (D)
> Popularity: 41% approve, 54% disapprove
> In office since: 2015
> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWipm_0ftfntJK00

49. Hawaii
> Governor: Governor David Ige (D)
> Popularity: 41% approve, 50% disapprove
> In office since: 2014
> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIEiP_0ftfntJK00

48. Rhode Island
> Governor: Governor Daniel McKee (D)
> Popularity: 42% approve, 40% disapprove
> In office since: 2021
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkziW_0ftfntJK00

47. Wisconsin
> Governor: Governor Tony Evers (D)
> Popularity: 45% approve, 48% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bj0Fl_0ftfntJK00

46. Pennsylvania
> Governor: Governor Tom Wolf (D)
> Popularity: 46% approve, 46% disapprove
> In office since: 2015
> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJ59e_0ftfntJK00

45. Arizona
> Governor: Governor Doug Ducey (R)
> Popularity: 47% approve, 45% disapprove
> In office since: 2015
> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ac5tk_0ftfntJK00

44. New Mexico
> Governor: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)
> Popularity: 48% approve, 45% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhFZI_0ftfntJK00

43. Mississippi
> Governor: Governor Tate Reeves (R)
> Popularity: 49% approve, 41% disapprove
> In office since: 2020
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5e1q_0ftfntJK00

42. Michigan
> Governor: Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D)
> Popularity: 50% approve, 46% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxQHM_0ftfntJK00

41. Iowa
> Governor: Governor Kim Reynolds (R)
> Popularity: 50% approve, 43% disapprove
> In office since: 2017
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYl4t_0ftfntJK00

40. Georgia
> Governor: Governor Brian Kemp (R)
> Popularity: 50% approve, 41% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5ye6_0ftfntJK00

39. Alaska
> Governor: Governor Mike Dunleavy (R)
> Popularity: 50% approve, 38% disapprove
> In office since: 2018
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMclF_0ftfntJK00

38. Missouri
> Governor: Governor Mike Parson (R)
> Popularity: 50% approve, 36% disapprove
> In office since: 2018
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gitx_0ftfntJK00

37. Illinois
> Governor: Governor J.B. Pritzker (D)
> Popularity: 51% approve, 43% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Bm8m_0ftfntJK00

36. Nevada
> Governor: Governor Steve Sisolak (D)
> Popularity: 51% approve, 41% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjdCO_0ftfntJK00

35. Louisiana
> Governor: Governor John Bel Edwards (D)
> Popularity: 51% approve, 41% disapprove
> In office since: 2016
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2OYY_0ftfntJK00

34. Virginia
> Governor: Governor Glenn Youngkin (R)
> Popularity: 51% approve, 35% disapprove
> In office since: 2022
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XiPLe_0ftfntJK00

33. Washington
> Governor: Governor Jay Inslee (D)
> Popularity: 52% approve, 43% disapprove
> In office since: 2013
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeice_0ftfntJK00

32. Nebraska
> Governor: Governor Pete Ricketts (R)
> Popularity: 52% approve, 39% disapprove
> In office since: 2015
> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xzj43_0ftfntJK00

31. North Carolina
> Governor: Governor Roy Cooper (D)
> Popularity: 52% approve, 38% disapprove
> In office since: 2017
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kxfih_0ftfntJK00

30. New York
> Governor: Governor Kathy Hochul (D)
> Popularity: 52% approve, 34% disapprove
> In office since: 2021
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zp2ci_0ftfntJK00

29. Maine
> Governor: Governor Janet T. Mills (D)
> Popularity: 53% approve, 44% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3O4r_0ftfntJK00

28. Texas
> Governor: Governor Greg Abbott (R)
> Popularity: 53% approve, 41% disapprove
> In office since: 2015
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oh33s_0ftfntJK00

27. Minnesota
> Governor: Governor Tim Walz (D)
> Popularity: 53% approve, 41% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLw95_0ftfntJK00

26. New Jersey
> Governor: Governor Phil Murphy (D)
> Popularity: 53% approve, 39% disapprove
> In office since: 2018
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjzUt_0ftfntJK00

25. Oklahoma
> Governor: Governor Kevin Stitt (R)
> Popularity: 53% approve, 38% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ffib3_0ftfntJK00

24. South Carolina
> Governor: Governor Henry McMaster (R)
> Popularity: 54% approve, 36% disapprove
> In office since: 2017
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6g4f_0ftfntJK00

23. Kansas
> Governor: Governor Laura Kelly (D)
> Popularity: 55% approve, 35% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bltUG_0ftfntJK00

22. Florida
> Governor: Governor Ron DeSantis (R)
> Popularity: 56% approve, 38% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SYiR_0ftfntJK00

21. Idaho
> Governor: Governor Brad Little (R)
> Popularity: 56% approve, 36% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WKNu_0ftfntJK00

20. Indiana
> Governor: Governor Eric Holcomb (R)
> Popularity: 56% approve, 33% disapprove
> In office since: 2017
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laVgS_0ftfntJK00

19. California
> Governor: Governor Gavin Newsom (D)
> Popularity: 57% approve, 37% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUqvw_0ftfntJK00

18. Connecticut
> Governor: Governor Ned Lamont (D)
> Popularity: 57% approve, 35% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWqqj_0ftfntJK00

17. Colorado
> Governor: Governor Jared Polis (D)
> Popularity: 57% approve, 35% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Bs7m_0ftfntJK00

16. Montana
> Governor: Governor Greg Gianforte (R)
> Popularity: 57% approve, 34% disapprove
> In office since: 2021
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkPOe_0ftfntJK00

15. South Dakota
> Governor: Governor Kristi L. Noem (R)
> Popularity: 58% approve, 40% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhlol_0ftfntJK00

14. Tennessee
> Governor: Governor Bill Lee (R)
> Popularity: 58% approve, 32% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nsmg_0ftfntJK00

13. Delaware
> Governor: Governor John C. Carney Jr. (D)
> Popularity: 58% approve, 32% disapprove
> In office since: 2017
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLQfH_0ftfntJK00

12. Kentucky
> Governor: Governor Andy Beshear (D)
> Popularity: 59% approve, 36% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNcBw_0ftfntJK00

11. Ohio
> Governor: Governor Richard Michael DeWine (R)
> Popularity: 60% approve, 33% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2VUz_0ftfntJK00

10. North Dakota
> Governor: Governor Doug Burgum (R)
> Popularity: 60% approve, 29% disapprove
> In office since: 2016
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H05wi_0ftfntJK00

9. Wyoming
> Governor: Governor Mark Gordon (R)
> Popularity: 62% approve, 32% disapprove
> In office since: 2019
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXnNh_0ftfntJK00

8. Alabama
> Governor: Governor Kay Ivey (R)
> Popularity: 62% approve, 32% disapprove
> In office since: 2017
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ze4wE_0ftfntJK00

7. Utah
> Governor: Governor Spencer Cox (R)
> Popularity: 62% approve, 24% disapprove
> In office since: 2021
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjVZn_0ftfntJK00

6. New Hampshire
> Governor: Governor Chris Sununu (R)
> Popularity: 63% approve, 32% disapprove
> In office since: 2017
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fxDe_0ftfntJK00

5. Arkansas
> Governor: Governor Asa Hutchinson (R)
> Popularity: 63% approve, 29% disapprove
> In office since: 2015
> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zv3h9_0ftfntJK00

4. West Virginia
> Governor: Governor Jim Justice (R)
> Popularity: 65% approve, 27% disapprove
> In office since: 2017
> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZzHW_0ftfntJK00

3. Maryland
> Governor: Governor Larry Hogan (R)
> Popularity: 71% approve, 22% disapprove
> In office since: 2015
> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3nyv_0ftfntJK00

2. Vermont
> Governor: Governor Phil Scott (R)
> Popularity: 72% approve, 23% disapprove
> In office since: 2017
> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rP6G_0ftfntJK00

1. Massachusetts
> Governor: Governor Charles D. Baker (R)
> Popularity: 74% approve, 21% disapprove
> In office since: 2015
> Running for office in 2022?: No

24/7 Wall St.

