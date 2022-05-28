America’s Most Popular Governors

The midterm elections are less than six months out and control of the U.S. House and Senate hangs in the balance. While much of the focus in 2022 will center on the balance of power on Capitol Hill, this year could also be pivotal for state-level politics.

A total of 36 states are holding gubernatorial elections this year, and in 28 of those states, sitting governors are running for reelection. Their success or failure rests entirely on voter sentiment, and based on recent polling, some governors appear much better positioned to win than others.

Using public opinion data from research company Morning Consult , 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most popular governors. States are ranked by the approval rating of their sitting governor. All approval ratings are based on data collected between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2022 among a representative sample of over 600 registered voters in each state.

In keeping with low approval of the Biden Administration, Republican governors are generally more popular than their Democratic counterparts. All of the 10 most popular governors are Republican, while seven of the 10 least popular governors are Democratic. On average, Republican governors enjoy a 58% approval rating, compared to 51% among Democratic governors. ( Here is a look at the final approval rating of every president since Harry Truman. )

According to a report by the independent, nonpartisan election research organization Cook Political Report, the closest races - those in which either party stands a good chance of winning - are in Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin. Only two of those states - Arizona and Georgia - have a Republican governor.

At a time when many states are imposing voting restrictions and a leaked Supreme Court opinion suggests that abortion rights could soon be decided at the state level, the stakes of the 2022 gubernatorial elections could be higher than they have been in recent memory. Here is a look at the states where democracy is under siege .

50. Oregon

> Governor: Governor Kate Brown (D)

> Popularity: 41% approve, 54% disapprove

> In office since: 2015

> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

49. Hawaii

> Governor: Governor David Ige (D)

> Popularity: 41% approve, 50% disapprove

> In office since: 2014

> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

48. Rhode Island

> Governor: Governor Daniel McKee (D)

> Popularity: 42% approve, 40% disapprove

> In office since: 2021

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

47. Wisconsin

> Governor: Governor Tony Evers (D)

> Popularity: 45% approve, 48% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

46. Pennsylvania

> Governor: Governor Tom Wolf (D)

> Popularity: 46% approve, 46% disapprove

> In office since: 2015

> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

45. Arizona

> Governor: Governor Doug Ducey (R)

> Popularity: 47% approve, 45% disapprove

> In office since: 2015

> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

44. New Mexico

> Governor: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D)

> Popularity: 48% approve, 45% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

43. Mississippi

> Governor: Governor Tate Reeves (R)

> Popularity: 49% approve, 41% disapprove

> In office since: 2020

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

42. Michigan

> Governor: Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D)

> Popularity: 50% approve, 46% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

41. Iowa

> Governor: Governor Kim Reynolds (R)

> Popularity: 50% approve, 43% disapprove

> In office since: 2017

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

40. Georgia

> Governor: Governor Brian Kemp (R)

> Popularity: 50% approve, 41% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

39. Alaska

> Governor: Governor Mike Dunleavy (R)

> Popularity: 50% approve, 38% disapprove

> In office since: 2018

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

38. Missouri

> Governor: Governor Mike Parson (R)

> Popularity: 50% approve, 36% disapprove

> In office since: 2018

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

37. Illinois

> Governor: Governor J.B. Pritzker (D)

> Popularity: 51% approve, 43% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

36. Nevada

> Governor: Governor Steve Sisolak (D)

> Popularity: 51% approve, 41% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

35. Louisiana

> Governor: Governor John Bel Edwards (D)

> Popularity: 51% approve, 41% disapprove

> In office since: 2016

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

34. Virginia

> Governor: Governor Glenn Youngkin (R)

> Popularity: 51% approve, 35% disapprove

> In office since: 2022

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

33. Washington

> Governor: Governor Jay Inslee (D)

> Popularity: 52% approve, 43% disapprove

> In office since: 2013

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

32. Nebraska

> Governor: Governor Pete Ricketts (R)

> Popularity: 52% approve, 39% disapprove

> In office since: 2015

> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

31. North Carolina

> Governor: Governor Roy Cooper (D)

> Popularity: 52% approve, 38% disapprove

> In office since: 2017

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

30. New York

> Governor: Governor Kathy Hochul (D)

> Popularity: 52% approve, 34% disapprove

> In office since: 2021

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

29. Maine

> Governor: Governor Janet T. Mills (D)

> Popularity: 53% approve, 44% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

28. Texas

> Governor: Governor Greg Abbott (R)

> Popularity: 53% approve, 41% disapprove

> In office since: 2015

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

27. Minnesota

> Governor: Governor Tim Walz (D)

> Popularity: 53% approve, 41% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

26. New Jersey

> Governor: Governor Phil Murphy (D)

> Popularity: 53% approve, 39% disapprove

> In office since: 2018

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

25. Oklahoma

> Governor: Governor Kevin Stitt (R)

> Popularity: 53% approve, 38% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

24. South Carolina

> Governor: Governor Henry McMaster (R)

> Popularity: 54% approve, 36% disapprove

> In office since: 2017

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

23. Kansas

> Governor: Governor Laura Kelly (D)

> Popularity: 55% approve, 35% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

22. Florida

> Governor: Governor Ron DeSantis (R)

> Popularity: 56% approve, 38% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

21. Idaho

> Governor: Governor Brad Little (R)

> Popularity: 56% approve, 36% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

20. Indiana

> Governor: Governor Eric Holcomb (R)

> Popularity: 56% approve, 33% disapprove

> In office since: 2017

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

19. California

> Governor: Governor Gavin Newsom (D)

> Popularity: 57% approve, 37% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

18. Connecticut

> Governor: Governor Ned Lamont (D)

> Popularity: 57% approve, 35% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

17. Colorado

> Governor: Governor Jared Polis (D)

> Popularity: 57% approve, 35% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

16. Montana

> Governor: Governor Greg Gianforte (R)

> Popularity: 57% approve, 34% disapprove

> In office since: 2021

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

15. South Dakota

> Governor: Governor Kristi L. Noem (R)

> Popularity: 58% approve, 40% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

14. Tennessee

> Governor: Governor Bill Lee (R)

> Popularity: 58% approve, 32% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

13. Delaware

> Governor: Governor John C. Carney Jr. (D)

> Popularity: 58% approve, 32% disapprove

> In office since: 2017

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

12. Kentucky

> Governor: Governor Andy Beshear (D)

> Popularity: 59% approve, 36% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

11. Ohio

> Governor: Governor Richard Michael DeWine (R)

> Popularity: 60% approve, 33% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

10. North Dakota

> Governor: Governor Doug Burgum (R)

> Popularity: 60% approve, 29% disapprove

> In office since: 2016

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

9. Wyoming

> Governor: Governor Mark Gordon (R)

> Popularity: 62% approve, 32% disapprove

> In office since: 2019

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

8. Alabama

> Governor: Governor Kay Ivey (R)

> Popularity: 62% approve, 32% disapprove

> In office since: 2017

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

7. Utah

> Governor: Governor Spencer Cox (R)

> Popularity: 62% approve, 24% disapprove

> In office since: 2021

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

6. New Hampshire

> Governor: Governor Chris Sununu (R)

> Popularity: 63% approve, 32% disapprove

> In office since: 2017

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

5. Arkansas

> Governor: Governor Asa Hutchinson (R)

> Popularity: 63% approve, 29% disapprove

> In office since: 2015

> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

4. West Virginia

> Governor: Governor Jim Justice (R)

> Popularity: 65% approve, 27% disapprove

> In office since: 2017

> Running for office in 2022?: No election this year

3. Maryland

> Governor: Governor Larry Hogan (R)

> Popularity: 71% approve, 22% disapprove

> In office since: 2015

> Running for office in 2022?: No (term limited)

2. Vermont

> Governor: Governor Phil Scott (R)

> Popularity: 72% approve, 23% disapprove

> In office since: 2017

> Running for office in 2022?: Yes

1. Massachusetts

> Governor: Governor Charles D. Baker (R)

> Popularity: 74% approve, 21% disapprove

> In office since: 2015

> Running for office in 2022?: No

