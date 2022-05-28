ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

Women in Milford, Bellingham targeted by suspect tampering with their cars

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

Police: Man targets young woman by tampering with their cars 00:26

MILFORD - Women in Milford and Bellingham are being warned of a man who, police say, is tampering with women's cars and then offering to drive them home.

Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water and then offering to drive them home.

Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center.

Police have advised that if a car has a flat tire, you should not try to start it. Women are advised to park in well-lit areas, avoid walking to their vehicle alone and call police if they notice suspicious activity.

