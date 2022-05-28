Bo Hopkins, 'American Graffiti' and 'Wild Bunch' actor dies at 84

Bo Hopkins , who lent his acting talent to films including "American Graffiti" and " The Wild Bunch" has died. He was 84.

A representative for Hopkins confirmed his death to USA TODAY, and said the actor died from a heart attack on May 28 with his wife, Sian Eleanor Green, by his side.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years," a statement read on the actor's official website. "He appreciated hearing from each and every one of you."

"He loved his life in Hollywood, especially the many friends he made on his movies," his representative said in a statement. "He made friends that ran the gamut of each film and most of those friendships lasted a lifetime."

Hopkins' acting career spanned nearly six decades, starting his career with the Desilu Playhouse, according to his website. His first credits appeared on various TV series in the late '60s including "The Phyllis Diller Show," "Gunsmoke" and "The Andy Griffith Show," according to IMDb.

Actor Bo Hopkins, known for his roles in "American Graffiti" and "The Wild Bunch" has died. He was 84. Annie I. Bang/Invision/AP

Hopkins' role in "Graffiti" was that of Joe Young, the leader of The Pharaohs greaser gang who peer pressured Richard Dreyfuss' character, Curt, into mischief. The portrayal gave the actor a bad boy persona but he was also considered a Western icon, receiving a star on the Western Walk of Stars in Santa Clarita, California, in 2017.

Most recently the actor appeared in 2020 film "Hillbilly Elegy" alongside Glenn Close.

Review: Glenn Close's tough-love grandma can't save Netflix's mediocre 'Hillbilly Elegy'

The actress wrote a tribute to her co-star on Instagram Saturday with a photo of the two, calling Hopkins an "actor to his core."

"Just heard that the wonderful Bo Hopkins died peacefully, early this morning, with his devoted wife, Sian, holding his hand, It was a great privilege to work with Bo in HILLBILLY ELEGY," Close wrote. "He was an actor to his core and put his heart into every take. He was a gentleman and a gentle man."

She continued: "He may have once, during his early days, around the time of AMERICAN GRAFFITI, been one of the bad boys, but I got acquainted and enjoyed the company of a man with a twinkle in his eye and the heart of a knight."

"Ant-Man" director Peyton Reed wrote : "I love Bo Hopkins. One of my all-time favorite character actors. Rest In Peace."

Hopkins is survived by his wife Sian, son Matthew and daughter Jane. Hopkins shares Jane with his first wife Norma.

"He is now somewhere sitting around a campfire with a beer in his hand and reuniting with all of those who have been waiting for him to join them," Hopkins' representative said in a statement. "And there are quite a few."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bo Hopkins, 'American Graffiti' and 'Wild Bunch' actor dies at 84