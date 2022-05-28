ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Operation Go:’ Local program teaches students entrepreneurial skills

By George Gandy, Zach Adams
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from a local educational program recognized a group of students for completing the program Saturday. “Operation GO” is a ten-week secondary educational program aimed at helping local students identify an entrepreneurial career path while graduating from high school.

Teachers in the program said Operation Go achieves this by guiding students to develop their own products to sell online.

Some projects that the students worked on this year include sneakers, clothing lines, music production, and video production.

“We want them to be encouraged that they’re doing something that’s positive,” said Operation Go CEO and founder Justin Ortiz. “We want the family to support them — encourage them to continue to do the right thing and continue to grow”

This marks the second year the student expo for Operation Go has taken place.

