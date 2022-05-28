Old Time String Concert for Haiti ~ St. Paul’s Episcopal Church ~ Saturday, June 4

‘Forgotten Souls of Tory Row’ art installation remembers enslaved people of Brattle Street. Cambridge and slavery are not often paired in the public imagination. Most think of the enslavement of people of African descent as a Southern phenomenon from which the North, particularly New England, was exempt. But slavery was a very real, ever-present institution in Northern colonies and, later, states – including Massachusetts. Recent efforts by academic and public historians to emphasize the role slavery played in the Cambridge area include the re-centering of Medford’s Royall House and Slave Quarters to focus on the experiences of enslaved people on that estate, as well as Harvard University’s recent release of the “Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery” report. History Cambridge has also been engaged in this important work through our research and public programs, including our Tory Row Antiracism Coalition.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO