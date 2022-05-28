ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Time String Concert for Haiti ~ St. Paul’s Episcopal Church ~ Saturday, June 4

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 3 days ago
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host a concert of Old Time music on the evening of Saturday, June 4. Income from the fundraiser will benefit St. Paul’s Haiti Mission partnerships. Tickets are available online. Doors will open at 6:30 pm, and the concert will begin at 7...

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

