Bedford, MA

Letter to the Editor: In Opposition to Paving the Reformatory Branch Trail Extension

The Bedford Citizen
 3 days ago

I am writing to express my concern over the recent announcement that the Select Board will be once again bringing the issue of paving and widening the Reformatory Branch Trail to Town Meeting. I am opposed to the paving of the trail but also to the process by which it might...

Related
Select Board Extends Bedford Depot Leases

The Select Board Monday voted to extend the leases of the four tenants in the historic Bedford Depot at 80 Loomis St. through 2024, with an additional year at the town’s discretion. That will leave sufficient time to include the facility in the municipal space-needs study, approved by Annual...
WHAV

I-495 Construction Update: Contractor Preps River Street Exit-Only Lane

Last week saw the openings of additional northbound lanes along Interstate 495 bridges in Haverhill with a dedicated River Street exit lane being prepped for use. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports day and night lane and ramp closings this week to accommodate paving and installation of sign foundations, guardrails and pavement markings, drainage casting adjustments and granite edging, among other tasks.
HAVERHILL, MA
Businesses, residents speak out against Westborough plastic bag bylaw change

WESTBOROUGH – Members of the Westborough business community voiced concerns regarding changes to the town’s plastic bag bylaw during an informational session last Wednesday. Adopted at Town Meeting earlier this year, the changes are scheduled to take effect next month, pending final approval from the state Attorney General.
Wilmington Apple

TOWN MANAGER: Residents Respectfully Asked To Stay Off Owner’s Land During State Site Visit For Proposed 40B Project On Nichols St.

Below is a message from Wilmington Town Manager Jeff Hull:. WILMINGTON, MA — At the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on May 23rd, proponents of a 20 unit affordable housing development at 79 Nichols Street provided an outline of this planned development. The proponent has taken the first step by submitting an application to the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency (MHFA) seeking a determination that their project is eligible to be presented to the Wilmington Zoning Board of Appeals (BOA). Notice from MHFA to Selectmen Chair Judy O’Connell was received on May 17, 2022. The fact that MHFA advised the Town that it has an opportunity to submit a comment letter to them about this project prompted a request that the proponents present their project at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting. The Board of Selectmen does not have any statutory authority to approve or deny this project. That responsibility rests solely with the BOA. The purpose for scheduling this presentation was to be transparent and inform the public and the entire Board of Selectmen about this potential project so that comments to MHFA can be prepared.
Boston

Cambridge residents up in arms about proposed Memorial Drive closures

City councilors are mulling the reversal of pandemic-era Saturday shutdowns on the roadway. Cambridge residents are at odds over a proposal to scale back Memorial Drive’s weekend closures to just Sundays. Also known as Riverbend Park, Memorial Drive is a waterfront recreation space for cyclists, skaters, and pedestrians. The...
Multiple bear sightings reported across Worcester County in last week

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - The black bear population is growing in Massachusetts and while they still can surprise people, MassWildlife said bears can survive and thrive in suburban areas. Police departments and residents reported several bear sightings across the area, including one captured on video climbing a tree on Osgood...
Developer unwraps plans for Seaport life-sciences building to replace garage around the corner from the Children's Museum

A Canadian developer last week filed detailed plans with the BPDA for a four-story life-sciences building that would replace a 369-space garage at 17 Farnsworth St. off Congress Street. The proposal by BentallGreenOak of Toronto calls for no dedicated parking for the roughly 78,000-square foot building. The developer says there...
A New Generation and Bedford’s Historic Legacy

The center of Bedford literally pulsated with clusters of fifth graders on Friday, as five groups of about 40 kids each snaked from one local landmark to another, marking the return of the historic Walk of Bedford. Inspired by an ideal spring day and the enthusiasm of teachers, parents, and...
New Hampshire Supreme Court approves redistricting map drawn by special master

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday adopted a congressional district map drawn by a special master appointed to resolve a stalemate between lawmakers and the governor. Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed the two latest plans passed by the Legislature along party lines. "It is...
Page Road Detour ~ Water Main Replacement

~ A press release submitted by the Bedford Department of Public Works. A project to replace the water main on Page Road is underway with a detour for Page Road between Wilson Road and Crestview Road, as of May 25, 2022. Mobilization and utility mark-outs: The contractor will begin storing...
Gun Laws – What’s Bedford Thinking

A recent CBS News poll found 54% of Americans want laws covering the sale of guns made more strict. Thirty percent said gun laws should be kept as they are, and 16% want them to be less strict. The poll was conducted after the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York,...
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

