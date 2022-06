Kylie Jenner has yet to share photos or the name of her son born on February 2 — but she gave another glimpse of the baby boy! The 24-year-old shared a sweet photo of his little feet as he stood in a Fisher-Price walker via an Instagram story on Saturday, May 28. The barefoot newborn was right next to his big sister Stormi Webster, 4, for the candid photo. “I made these little feet,” the stunning mom-of-two remarked.

