ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Concerns grow over the Dukes ball as reports of them going out of shape and prematurely soft grow less than a week out from England's Test summer curtain-raiser at Lord's

By Richard Gibson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Dukes have undertaken extra quality checks on the match balls they provide for England’s first Test following complaints about their sub-standard performance this season.

Dilip Jajodia, owner of the British manufacturer, has always hand-picked the balls for Test cricket in this country but has doubled down on the process amid accusations that the 2022 batch are going soft and out of shape prematurely.

He will therefore choose the best 24 off the production line and then whittle them down to 12 before handing them over for England v New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BwWe_0ftflTcy00
Dukes owner Dilip Jajodia will double down on the process to select the balls for Lord's

Mail on Sunday columnist Stuart Broad highlighted the issue last week, when he said it felt like he’d been bowling with ‘a rolled-up piece of plasticine’ during County Championship matches.

Broad’s team Nottinghamshire were forced into four ball changes last Saturday as they dismissed Derbyshire for 262 at Trent Bridge and the ECB confirmed one match involving Durham featured seven ball replacements.

The 18 counties receive their supply of balls for first-class cricket in consignments over a season but to cope with the extra ball changes, the second dispatch was made ahead of schedule a fortnight ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWs9W_0ftflTcy00
Concerns have grown that the reported problems could impact the Test summer

Now, concerns that the quality problem could run over into a month-long period of four Test matches have led Jajodia to take action.

Over several decades Dukes balls have earned an outstanding reputation for their durability, making the current problems — which have contributed to the most batsman-friendly start to a season in memory — all the more perplexing.

And the complexity of the nine-month manufacturing process of the hand-stitched balls, involving leather, rubber and cork means identifying a potential weak spot is challenging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBo73_0ftflTcy00
Brendan McCullum will be expecting the best for his first Test as coach of England's Test side

But Jajodia has asked the tannery and suppliers of the ball components to inform him of any changes that were made in their production operations during the pandemic, while he has also spent the past few days studying the pressure applied when the balls are moulded.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was dismissed for a duck in his only warm-up innings before the First Test.

Williamson, who landed in England on Thursday after the birth of his second child, lasted just nine deliveries on the third day against a County Select XI before edging to slip.

New Zealand were reduced to 19 for six on the third morning at Chelmsford before the lower order mounted a recovery to set the county side 264 to win.

At the close, they were 112 for 1, with Kent opener Ben Compton 56 not out.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former Adelaide Crows star and anti-vaxxer Deni Varnhagen 'could return to AFLW in 2023' after SANFL changes its mandatory jab policy - and Port Adelaide 'are lining up a move for the two-time Premiership winner'

Two-time premiership winner Deni Varnhagen could make a sensational return to AFLW next year, after being dropped due to her Covid vaccination stance. Varnhagen, 29, is reportedly eyeing a 2023 return having won the flag twice with Adelaide in 2017 and 2019, while being named the club's best defensive player three years ago.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Hungary will be backed by up to 30,000 fans when they take on England despite the Nations League tie in Budapest being played behind closed doors due to racist behaviour

England's Nations League fixture against Hungary will be played in front of a half-full stadium in Budapest - despite the hosts serving a stadium ban for racism offences. The Three Lions travel to the Hungarian capital to open their Nations League campaign on Saturday evening. Their last visit to the...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Ben Compton
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer who made Nazi salutes at West Ham match banned for three years

A professional golfer who admitted making several Nazi salutes towards Austrian fans during a West Ham game has been banned from attending football matches for three years. PGA professional Daniel Garner, 26, later told police that he was intoxicated when he attended the West Ham versus Rapid Vienna Europa League match at the London Stadium on 30 September 2021.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Golden coach returns for Mall pageant: Queen's famous carriage is seen on streets of London for first time in 20 years at Jubilee rehearsal

The spectacular Gold State Coach was seen on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years yesterday. Despite thunder, hail and lightening, the priceless royal vehicle was seen in The Mall, pulled by eight Windsor Greys. Built in 1762, it is the third-oldest coach in the UK and will leave the Royal Mews for the first time since the Golden Jubilee. The Armed Forces also took to the streets from 4.30am to rehearse for Sunday’s £15million Jubilee pageant.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Kirsty Young says painful fibromyalgia left her struggling to do simple chores and 'walking away from Desert Island Discs was hard but it was clearly the only option' as she returns to the BBC to front the Queen's Jubilee coverage

Kirsty Young has revealed that she was unable to do simple chores and struggled with low moods because of her fibromyalgia. The Scottish broadcaster, 53, was diagnosed with secondary fibromyalgia in 2018, which is a condition that causes chronic pain throughout the body and makes sufferers extremely tired. She was also diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A potential Battle of Britain for a World Cup spot, the return of the Nations League and the inaugural Finalissima at Wembley: A guide to the international break... which sees 2021-22 season stretch to MID-JUNE!

Its that time of year when jaded footballers, downtrodden after 50-game-seasons and ready for a well-earned break, are instead asked to strap on the tape and go again. After months of moaning about mid-season international breaks, we finally have one we can all get behind as its not getting in the way of anything. Except possibly the cricket.
BRAZIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test Cricket#First Class Cricket#British#Ecb#Durham
Daily Mail

Manchester City will play Liverpool at Leicester's King Power stadium in the Community Shield on July 30 - with the season's curtain raiser brought forward by a week to accommodate the winter World Cup break

Manchester City and Liverpool's meeting in the Community Shield next season will take place at Leicester's King Power stadium, it has been confirmed. Wembley, which usually stages the traditional season curtain raiser, is unable to do so this year as it is hosting the Women's European Championship final on July 31.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Albo's muso mate Billy Bragg is stoked the new PM quoted his lyrics in victory speech - as eagle-eyed followers spot a 'frugal' choice in his wardrobe

Anthony Albanese is new to the office of prime minister but has shown a fondness for old things - including recycling 1983 pop lyrics and wearing 15-year-old ties. In his first speech to the ALP caucus since the election of the new government, Mr Albanese quoted lyrics from UK left-wing firebrand singer Billy Bragg: 'Just because you're going forwards, doesn't mean I'm going backwards'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Manchester United target Jurrien Timber is 'undecided' about whether to stay in Ajax or move to Old Trafford... with the Dutch defender to decide on holiday, admitting his 'gut feeling will be the deciding factor'

Manchester United transfer target and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber will consider his future on holiday after the summer internationals. New Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag is reportedly eager to pluck the 20-year-old from his former club, in a bid to begin improvements to Manchester United's defence this summer. Although...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Good riddance Paul Pogba, what a waste of money': Scathing Manchester United fans blast midfielder as an 'absolute joke' and a 'virus' after his exit on a free transfer was finally confirmed, six years after £89m world-record move

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after the club revealed Paul Pogba is to leave the club at the end of his contract. It was widely expected that the midfielder would leave Old Trafford at the end of his current deal, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus leading the chase for his signature.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire blasts yobs over sick bomb threat to his family home in April as he speaks out for the first time about incident... with defender labelling the club 'one of the most loved and hated in the world'

Harry Maguire has hit out at the yobs who delivered a terrifying bomb threat to his home. Cheshire Police opened an investigation into the incident in April and, speaking for the first time about it, Manchester United skipper Maguire said: 'Obviously I'm in a position where I'm going to be criticised.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal's pleas to French Open organisers to change his match against Novak Djokovic to the daytime fall on deaf ears, with clash to be held under the lights - after legend hinted it could be his last at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal's pleas to the organisers of the French Open to change his quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic to the daytime have fallen on deaf ears, with the match, potentially his last ever at Roland Garros, to go ahead in the evening as planned. Veteran Nadal is the defending champion...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy