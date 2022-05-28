ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana State Police release cause of death for child found in suitcase

By John Boyle
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWwt4_0ftflSkF00 Indiana State Police have released details from the autopsy and toxicology report of an unknown child whose body was found in a suitcase last month.

The autopsy report listed the cause of death as “electrolyte imbalance,” which was attributed to “viral gastroenteritis.” The child had no significant traumatic injuries, and the report said there was “no anatomical cause of death.”

ISP said the child was “clothed and clean,” and investigators do not believe he was alive when he was put in the suitcase.

The child has not been identified. Investigators described him as a roughly four-foot-tall Black male with a slim build and short hair, who was about five years old. Mushroom hunters in a heavily-wooded area of Washington County found his body last month in a hard-shell suitcase with the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign in its design.

Investigators say it’s possible the child could be from a different state or country. People can share possible tips about the case by calling 1-888-437-6432.

John Boyle is a corps member with Report For America , a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. John’s coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Samtec, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with Dog

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with DogIndiana State Police. A woman in Indiana who had been reported missing was found dead in a ditch alongside her dog. A silver alert had been issued in the disappearance of Betty Stroup, but was canceled after she was found dead near a roadway.
INDIANA STATE
k105.com

Armed, potentially violent man wanted in Indiana spotted in Hardin Co.

An armed man wanted in Indiana for violating his probation on kidnapping and other charges has been spotted in Hardin County. The Radcliff Police Department said Daniel Ray Updegraff, 31, was last seen on Boone Trace in the heart of Radcliff, just west of Hwy 31-W. He was last seen Sunday morning at approximately 8:30, according to Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Teen dies, others injured in ORV rollover in N. Indiana

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say an off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others in northern Indiana. The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

14-year-old dies after off-road vehicle crashes, flips in northwestern Indiana

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conversation Officers are investigating after a 14-year-old died in an off-road vehicle crash in northwestern Indiana Sunday night. Officers responded to a report of a crash around 9 p.m. in the 9400 block of North 500 East in LaPorte County. Investigators learned a 13-year-old,...
FOX59

19-year-old Indiana man dies after truck flips, catches fire

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A 19-year-old southeastern Indiana man died after his pickup truck flipped over and caught fire during a crash. According to Indiana State Police, Landon Turner was heading north on Michigan Road near County Road 525 North around 1 a.m. Sunday when his Dodge pickup truck went off the east side of […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Southern Indiana#Cause Of Death#Suitcase#Isp#Report For America#The Caesars Foundation#Samtec Inc
WISH-TV

Durham fraud victim: I hope he rots in jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is called one the largest financial scams in Indiana history. The man at the center of the $200M scheme, Tim Durham, wants out of federal prison. That story has now sparked outrage among many of his 5,000 victims. Now they’re reaching out to I-Team 8.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana overdose deaths reach record high for second consecutive year

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its provisional report on overdose deaths in 2021 across the United States. In Indiana, the number hit a record high for a second year in a row: an estimated 2,755 Hoosiers died of drug overdoses. “Eighty-five percent of those are due to...
SCDNReports

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment Fire

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment FireSCDN Photo Archive. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Indiana after she was killed in an apartment fire. The woman reportedly evacuated the Indianapolis apartment building fire twice, but re-entered the building multiple times and then was killed by smoke inhalation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Fraudulent Northeast Indiana Real Estate Investment Scheme leads to six felony convictions

INDIANAPOLIS – Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced the conviction of Earl D. Miller following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Prosecution Assistance Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Miller, a former resident of Middlebury, Indiana, was convicted of multiple felony charges. “Thanks to the vigilance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 6 individuals on Friday, May 27

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on May 27, 2022. On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Gale McCabe of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County. He was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. McCabe was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.
wamwamfm.com

Permitless Carry Begins July 1st

With the upcoming changes to Indiana’s handgun law the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office would like to take a moment to reflect:. Before July 1st Indiana’s Proper Person law prevented certain individuals from obtaining a handgun permit including:. A person with a misdemeanor conviction showing aninability to safely...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police discover $1M of cocaine during traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY (WISH) — Around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, Indiana State Police discovered 44 pounds of cocaine during a routine compliance inspection. An ISP Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at mile-marker 37 eastbound on Interstate 70, when the cocaine was discovered after a consented search. The Trooper observed criminal indicators during conversation with the driver and passenger.
abc57.com

New Indiana Toll Road rates take effect July 1

The annual toll rate increase for the Indiana Toll Road goes into effect on July 1. The toll rate for a Class 2 (typical two-axle passenger vehicle) full-length trip will increase from $12.28 to $13.50. The rate for a Class 5 (typical five-axle semi vehicle) full-length trip will increase from...
WLWT 5

Indiana State Police investigating after woman inmate found unresponsive in cell

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday at the Jennings County Jail, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Police said shortly after 7:30 a.m., corrections officers with the Jennings County Sheriff's Office found a female inmate unresponsive in her cell.
wymt.com

KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are asking for help in identifying the person in the picture above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen car investigation, according to a post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s Facebook page. The car was stolen...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy