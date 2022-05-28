ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

'I was in awe': Tornado knocked down trees, damaged homes in Louisa County

By Nicole Dantzler
 3 days ago

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An EF-0 tornado ripped through parts of Central Virginia Friday night , leaving some residents to clean up a mess.

Coretta Hernandez, who lives in the Hunters Landing subdivision in Louisa, said she came home around 10 p.m. Friday. That’s when she noticed all of the uprooted trees around her property.

“I was in awe and I first knew we were blessed,” she said. “This is the devastation we ran into when we got home last night.”

Hernandez found damage to the roof of her house, as well as her gazebo, shed and the back of her work vehicle.

She and her family started the cleanup process Saturday morning by sawing trees and picking up debris.

“The little damage we suffered, you know, we can fix it,” she said.  “Anyone who been here before would be like, ‘This is not the same place or the same area’ because this is totally, totally different. The trees stood up so high and blocked out the sun and to see it all just down now is truly an eye opener.”

Hernandez and her family are focusing on the most important part of the process now: the cleanup. Crews with a tree landscaping company were helping out in the afternoon.

Thankfully, no one is reported to have been hurt in the storm.

