ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boy found in suitcase died from electrolyte imbalance: report

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Indiana State Police believe an unidentified boy found in a suitcase last month died from an “electrolyte imbalance.”

An autopsy report making that determination also concluded the body showed an “absence of significant traumatic injuries.” A blood toxicology report came back negative.

Investigators estimate the boy was around 5 years old when he died. They have no evidence that he was alive when he was put into the suitcase, which was found by a mushroom picker in a heavily wooded area on the southern part of the Hoosier State.

His slim 4-foot-tall body was stuffed inside a travel case on wheels that had a “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” design on its hard shell.

Investigators “are not ruling out the possibility that the child could be from out of state or even out of the country.”

The boy was “clothed and clean” and had his hair cut short, authorities said.

It’s believed the boy’s electrolyte imbalance was due to viral gastroenteritis. Johns Hopkins Medicine defines viral gastroenteritis as “an inflammation of the inside lining of your gastrointestinal tract.”

The condition is said to be “very common” and usually goes away on its own after a few days. The biggest threat, according to Johns Hopkins, is dehydration resulting from diarrhea or vomiting.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation

May 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Homeland Security investigation, called Operation Lost Souls, has recovered 70 missing children in western Texas. The children, ranging in ages from 10 to 17, included victims of sex trafficking and were found over a three-week investigation that started in late April, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Shreveport Magazine

“I don’t want another parent to be in this situation”, Toddler, who had gotten so sick doctors feared she was on the verge of falling into a coma and suffering permanent brain damage, received a life-saving transplant

The 2-year-old girl, who now faces two months in hospital and a year-long recovery, received a life-saving transplant just months after her baby sister died from SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome – sudden, unexpected and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby). After the life-saving surgery, doctors told the toddler’s mom that her daughter tested positive for adenovirus in her blood, which is a type of virus that ordinarily causes stomach upset and cold-like symptoms. The family now hopes that by sharing the baby’s story, they can help other families avoid the same fate.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy