Pennsylvania State

Series of bills in the PA House aimed at supporting veterans

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — A series of bills designed to recognize and support veterans in Pennsylvania were recently voted on in committee, including one that would create an adult daycare program for veterans suffering serious health issues.

House Bill 2361 would designate June 12 as “Women Veterans Day." House Resolution 129 would establish a Task Force on Women Veterans’ Health Care in Pennsylvania. The task force would study prominent issues facing female veterans, including post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, and alcohol and substance abuse.

To assist veterans facing serious health issues, as well as loved ones who are caring for them, House Bill 1972 would establish an adult day-care program to be known as “Community-Based Palliative Care” within the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The goal is to provide relief from pain and suffering for veterans and improve both their quality of life and that of their loved ones who may be caring for them.

House Bill 1486 would require the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to issue a Blue Star Family license plate to family members who wish to signify that their loved one is serving to protect our country’s freedom.

House Bill 1571 would create a special registration plate for recipients of the Air Medal. The Air Medal is a military decoration of the United States Armed Forces awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flights and foreign military personnel in combat.

NorthcentralPA.com

Summer construction season updates from PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:. Work continues this week on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships. Starting this week, the Front Street turning lane will be closed for the construction of concrete islands...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department...
UVALDE, TX
NorthcentralPA.com

Golden Strip update: Popeye's opening soon, Chipotle construction underway

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock Township appears to be ready to open any day now. Construction began in December 2021 on the 2,400-square foot fast-food restaurant located at 1713 E. Third Street. Originally, construction was estimated to be completed by March, but supply chain issues reportedly have delayed the opening. Bill Burdett, Loyalsock Township manager, said the restaurant is waiting on parts for electrical boards. He expects the restaurant will open by the end of the June.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Let's End Covid!: A vulnerable person's battle with covid-19

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11 NIV) March 10, 2020. I was returning home to Pennsylvania from a week in Tampa, Florida with family. My uncle was visiting from Germany. Another uncle and his family from North Carolina were there as were my aunt, her husband, and my parents. We had all enjoyed each other’s company that week.
TAMPA, FL
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

