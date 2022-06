The story of the Logan family continues in this episode with Gilo Kwesi Logan. In our episode with his father, retired police Chief Bill Logan, we spoke of the senior Logan’s contributions to our hometown. In this episode, we talk with Gilo, who explains how his name evolved from Gary to Gilo. He shares his experiences growing up as a young Black male and how his experiences abroad have shaped his life and helped define him as a human being. As Gilo says, “I am because we are. And because we are, therefore I am.”

