ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Max Kepler: Undergoing MRI

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kepler will undergo an MRI on his right leg, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Tossed from Tuesday's contest

Rodriguez was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Orioles for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The 21-year-old struck out looking during the eighth inning and drew a line in the dirt where he thought the pitch came across, which unsurprisingly got him ejected by the home plate umpire. Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with an RBI prior to exiting the game.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Phil Miller
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Likely headed for backup role

Lagares will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Lagares will stay in the lineup for the fourth time in the Angels' last five games, but two of his starts came while Taylor Ward was managing a shoulder injury. Ward is picking up his second straight start in right field Tuesday, but the righty-hitting Lagares will shift over to left with the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh sitting out against Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery. Now that Ward is healthy again, Lagares doesn't look as though he'll be in store for anything more than short-side platoon work.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Getting regular work at keystone

Rengifo will start at second base and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. He'll be included in the lineup for the 12th game in a row and may have supplanted Tyler Wade as the Angels' preferred option at the keystone even once Anthony Rendon (wrist) returns from the injured list and Wade no longer has a path to playing time at third base. While starting the previous 11 contests, Rengifo has slashed .295/.340/.409 with a home run and a stolen base.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Injured List#Royals#Twins
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Blows save

Gallegos blew the save, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two in a 3-2 extra-inning victory Tuesday over San Diego. Gallegos entered the game in the eighth inning with the Cardinals leading 2-0. Trent Grisham took him deep for a two-run blast to even the score. It was the third blown save of the season for the veteran and, while he's received the vast majority of save opportunities for St. Louis, he last closed a game on May 20. Ryan Helsley has notched two saves since Gallegos last converted a chance and Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday in a tied ballgame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Recalled from Triple-A

Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Lowther made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings as a swingman. He owns an awful 8.26 ERA through 28.1 frames for Norfolk this season, but he could be needed to provide length behind opening pitcher Bryan Baker in Tuesday's game against the Mariners in what is shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Orioles. Cody Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Exits with apparent injury

Segura was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent right hand injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was struck on the right hand by a pitch while attempting to bunt during the seventh inning and was unable to finish his at-bat. Bryson Stott finished the plate appearance and took over at shortstop, shifting Johan Camargo to second base. It's unclear if Segura will require a trip to the injured list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mark Mathias: Heading to Triple-A after Monday

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and designated as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Mathias will remain with the Brewers for Monday's doubleheader but return to Triple-A Nashville following Game 2. Since having his contract selected by the team May 24, he's appeared in one game, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Mathias will provide an extra bat off the bench for Monday's two contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Back in minors

The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on May 22. Medina's latest stint with the Mets lasted just one day, as he was sent back to Syracuse after serving as the big club's 27th man for its May 21 doubleheader with the Rockies. He appeared in the second game of the twin bill that day, working 1.1 innings of relief while serving up five runs on six hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy