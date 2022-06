Lewis Hamilton said the start to Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix should not have been delayed because of rain, declaring: “We are Formula One drivers”.The sport’s most famous race was pushed back by nine minutes and then by an additional seven after a downpour.Two laps followed behind the safety car before race director Eduardo Freitas, officiating just his second F1 event, suspended the grand prix.A power outage then knocked out the starting lights, leading to a further 45-minute hold-up, with the seventh round of the campaign eventually starting – albeit behind the safety car – one hour and five minutes later...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO