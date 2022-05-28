ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DLBR_0ftfiwCy00

(NEXSTAR) – Coca-Cola is reading the tea leaves — and they aren’t too optimistic about Honest Tea.

The beverage, which was founded in 1998 and acquired by the Coca-Cola Company in 2011, will be phased out of Coca-Cola’s portfolio by the end of the year, the company confirmed earlier this week.

Coca-Cola cited decreasing sales, as well as supply challenges for glass bottles, as reasons for its decision to discontinue Honest Tea. The company also believes its other ready-to-drink tea brands — Gold Peak and Peace Tea — are better positioned for growth.

An Oreo-Ritz combo: Genius or crime against nature?

“Shifting from a three-brand tea portfolio to a prioritized two-brand tea lineup will free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category,” said Sabrina Tandon, the group director of ready-to-drink teas for Coca-Cola North America, stated in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uakLK_0ftfiwCy00
The Coca-Cola Company purchased a 40% stake in Honest Tea in 2008, ten years after the brand was founded. Honest Tea was fully acquired by Coca-Cola in 2011. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

Despite dropping Honest Tea from its portfolio, Coca-Cola will continue to produce its Honest Kids line of beverages. The company will also retain ownership of the Honest Tea brand, despite phasing out its products.

Aside from Honest Tea, Gold Peak and Peace Tea, the Coca-Cola Company’s coffee and tea portfolio includes Fuzetea and several brands sold largely overseas, including Ayataka, Costa Coffee, Dogadan and Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Monroe man jailed for multiple counts of Rape

On Monday, May 30, 2022, Monroe Police conducted a welfare check on an individual who advised officers that on May 28, 2022, 31-year-old Dangelo Marquez Burgess took their cell phone and prevented them from leaving their residence on the 4000 block of Gaston Street, blocking their car in the driveway with another vehicle
MONROE, LA
Joel Eisenberg

Will Coca-Cola Be Discontinued in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company surprised industry analysts when they eliminated nearly half of their brand holdings in 2020 due to underperformance, leading to questions about the health of their leading product.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Mashed

Why Restaurants Are Struggling To Sell Chicken Wings Right Now

At the start of the pandemic, chicken wings underwent what some might call a cultural reset. What once was seen as an occasional appetizer became an everyday meal as people turned to cheap, reliable delivery food to eat from the comfort of their homes. Per Bloomberg, in the first quarter of 2020 sales at popular wing chain Wingstop went up by nearly 31.9%. And it didn't take long for other eateries to take note of the craze. According to The Verge, restaurants that didn't previously sell wings suddenly added them to menus, and national wing sales between April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 10%.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coca Cola Company#Coca Cola#Honest Tea#Glass Bottles#Nexstar#Gold Peak And Peace Tea#Coca Cola North America
TheStreet

McDonald's Copies a Burger King Menu Item

Ali vs. Frazier, Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, Coke vs. Pepsi, Red Sox vs. Yankees, Nick Saban vs. every coach who has ever worked for him, and, of course, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report versus Burger King represent some of the greatest rivalries in the world. Most rivalries, however, come with a begrudging respect.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Adds New Item to Breakfast Menu

As Popeyes makes another move in the ongoing fast food chicken sandwich wars, Burger King is staging a battle on a different plane. The iconic burger chain has set its sights on breakfast, the latest hot topic among fast food chains, officially introducing new Cheesy Breakfast Melts to its growing breakfast lineup.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Best Sandwich At Burger King

Among fast food retail analysts, Burger King has a reputation for putting lots of energy into targeting the younger generations by coming up with irreverent, if gimmicky, one-off marketing campaigns, and in relatively rapid-fire succession (per CNN). "They've really focused a lot on marketing, product development, and menu innovation," GlobalData Retail's Managing Director, Neil Saunders told CNN of the fast food giant. More to the point, when Burger King has pulled back on such efforts, such as it did in 2021, it found itself falling behind Wendy's (via Forbes), which has since taken over as McDonald's closest competitor. But a survey conducted by Mashed has revealed what looks to be a rather perplexing paradox.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

McDonald's, Wendy's ramp up breakfast deals as workers return to office

As more employees return to the office — and their daily commutes — fast-food chains are ramping up promotions and loyalty programs in a move to make fast-food breakfast a part of workers’ morning routines. “Breakfast is the most profitable part of the day,” said Lauren Silberman,...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Walmart Adds a Unique Taco Bell Menu Item

While fried chicken in the shape of a taco will occasionally pop up in dishes like KFC Singapore's Mac 'N Cheese Kentaco, it was Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Taco Bell that truly set off the trend. First introduced in 2017, the Naked Chicken Chalupa stands...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WGNO

WGNO

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy