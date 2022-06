Some things make so much sense that people rarely get praise for doing them. But not doing these prudent and beneficial actions draws jeers and very little sympathy. Putting money in a 401K or going for annual physicals will not win someone a trophy. Throwing away one’s own litter doesn’t appear on the “feel good” section of the news. But failing to save money, at taking care of one’s body, or cleaning up after themselves causes inconvenience and strife for those people and often for the society around them.

