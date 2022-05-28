ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Southgate: Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho can still make England’s World Cup squad

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Gareth Southgate says Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho still have time to work their way into England’s World Cup plans despite the Manchester United duo’s continued absence from the squad.

The pair were conspicuous by their absence from March’s internationals and overlooked again as the Three Lions boss name his squad for June’s four Nations League matches.

Rashford has not played for England since missing his penalty in last summer’s European Championship defeat to Italy, having withdrawn from November’s squad to focus on regaining fitness after shoulder surgery.

But a lack of form has seen him overlooked since then, just as it has in the case of United team-mate Sancho.

The 22-year-old, who also missed during the shoot-out defeat to Italy, has only won one cap since moving from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Asked if the pair have a realistic shot of getting back into the squad in time for the winter World Cup, Southgate said: “Well, they do because I think there’s enough of a block of games at the beginning of next season that people can still play their way in.

“Of course, it’s more difficult – you know, the closer we get, the more difficult it is.

“But they’ve got to start playing well with their club. Neither of them have really played at the end of the season.

“England is a consequence of what you’re doing at your club and you’ve got to get your club bit right.

“At the moment there’s obviously room for those two compared to others in those positions that we’ve picked that their level hasn’t been at the level of the others.”

Rashford and Sancho are far from the only underperforming players at United, who have just one representative in the England squad in the form of Harry Maguire.

The 29-year-old’s form and position as club captain has been widely debated during a challenging season, with some England fans even booing him during March’s friendly against Ivory Coast.

Southgate briefly spoke to Maguire about the situation after that Wembley match and continues to back the United skipper.

“I think there’s obviously a big change around at the club and that is going to affect everything there,” the England boss said of Erik ten Hag’s arrival in the Old Trafford dugout.

“For me he’s still their best centre-back. I am sure the manager will watch the games back and have his own view of that.

“For us he has been consistent, with all our data across the season, although the perception would be of a certain level, he would still be there in amongst our top two or three.”

Southgate has named some young centre-backs in his squad that are attempting to prove their worth, while in attack nobody has managed to seriously challenge Harry Kane’s position.

A number of players have backed up the England skipper during Southgate’s tenure and in-form Roma striker Tammy Abraham has the chance to impress next month.

“That’s the challenge for those players now,” Southgate said. “At various moments we thought people might fulfil that.

“When I’m talking to all of those players in those positions, that’s exactly what I’m saying to them.

“Nobody at the moment is really challenging Harry first and foremost or nailing down the spot if Harry’s out. What we want is somebody really pushing Harry. We don’t just want a number two – we want the number one being pushed.

“There’s an option within that that we could play with a (Phil) Foden or a (Raheem) Sterling there, so that might be another way of doing it.

“But we think Tammy’s goalscoring attributes, in particular, probably set him apart at this moment from the rest. But there is an opportunity there and this is his chance to grab it.”

Related
Ben Stokes says every England player has ‘blank canvas’ under his captaincy

Ben Stokes insists every England player will be handed a “a blank canvas” when he begins his captaincy reign at Lord’s this week.Stokes will lead his country out against New Zealand on Thursday having inherited the job from Joe Root and hopes to make an instant impact on a side who have won just once in their last 17 games.And the all-rounder has made it clear this is a fresh start for all concerned.“There’s been a lot of talk about a ‘reset’, which is a word I don’t like,” he said. “I just see it as a completely blank canvas....
SPORTS
Premier League star Zouma given community service over Snapchat cat attack video

Premier League footballer Kurt Zouma has been ordered to carry out 180 hours’ community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after kicking and slapping his pet in a disturbing home video posted on Snapchat.The 27-year-old West Ham defender showed no emotion as he was handed the sentence at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London on Wednesday.He drew international condemnation after footage emerged of him volleying the pet across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head, saying: “I swear I’ll kill it.”District judge Susan Holdham described the actions as “disgraceful and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
La Liga president accuses PSG of ‘cheating’ with Kylian Mbappe deal

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has accused Paris Saint-Germain of ‘cheating’ to secure a new deal for Kylian Mbappe.Last month, the Ligue 1 champions confirmed they had reached an agreement with the 23-year-old France forward to keep him at the club until 2023.Mbappe had been linked with a move to Real Madrid for more than a year, but his decision to snub the Spanish champions has left LaLiga chief Tebas furious.And now he has claimed PSG broke Financial Fair Play rules in order to keep the World Cup winner, leading him to file a complaint.Speaking at the Europa Press Sports Breakfasts,...
UEFA
The Independent

World Cup fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
WORLD
Rob Key hints at support for reduction in first-class county cricket

England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, has hinted that he will lobby for a reduction in first-class county cricket.Key is part of a high performance review set up by Sir Andrew Strauss in the aftermath of another humbling Ashes defeat Down Under, joined by external figures like cycling coach Sir Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth from the football world.Part of their remit is to debate the structure of the domestic game and Key has reiterated his own preferences for a streamlined championship during an appearance on the Daily Telegraph’s new Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast.Key, who was...
SPORTS
The Independent

