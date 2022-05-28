ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour call Boris Johnson a ‘tinpot despot’ and push for vote on ministerial code changes

By Zaina Alibhai
 3 days ago

Labour will push for a vote on the government’s decision to change the ministerial code in the wake of the publication of Sue Gray’s report.

Prime minister Boris Johnson faced significant backlash for the move, with the opposition party arguing that it “waters down” rules and “gives the green light to corruption”.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner labelled Mr Johnson a “tinpot despot” who could not be trusted.

No 10 said the new version of the ministerial code has the backing of the Committee on Standards in Public Life and the adviser on ministerial interests.

Under the new policy, ministers found to have breached the code of conduct will no longer be expected to resign or face being fired, instead they would have to apologise or have their salary temporarily suspended.

The independent ethics chief, Lord Christopher Geidt, has also been blocked from launching his own investigations into possible violations, and will now require consent from Mr Johnson.

When Parliament returns next week, Sir Keir Starmer plans to use an opposition day to encourage Conservative MPs to vote against the prime minister’s changes.

Sir Keir is hoping that the Tories will find themselves in the uncomfortable position, as they did in a similar vote on standards rules in the wake of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.

His right hand woman, Angela Rayner, described Mr Johnson’s new foreword as having removed “all references to integrity, objectivity, accountability, transparency, honesty and leadership in the public interest”.

“Boris Johnson is behaving like a tinpot despot and is trampling all over the principles of public life,” she said.

“Many decent Conservative MPs are deeply uncomfortable with Mr Johnson’s behaviour and they now have their chance to stop his sinister attempts at watering down standards and integrity in our democracy.

She continued: “Serious breaches of the ministerial code must result in resignation, whether they are deliberately misleading Parliament, bullying staff, bribery or sexual assault.

“The prime minister simply cannot be trusted to uphold standards in the government while his conduct sinks further into the gutter and he gives his green light to corruption.”

The change to the ministerial code comes as Mr Johnson himself faces renewed calls to resign over Ms Gray’s report into alleged parties at Downing Street during the Covid pandemic.

Some critics argue the loosening of rules allows him to save his own skin as he faces an inquiry by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament when he reassured it no Covid rules had been broken at No 10 throughout the lockdowns.

