Bourne, MA

Large power outage reported in Monument Beach section of Bourne

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOURNE – A large power outage was reported to be affecting much of the Monument Beach section...

Provincetown Library Restorations Begin Wednesday

PROVINCETOWN – Restoration of the Provincetown Public Library will begin Wednesday, June 1. The Department of Public Works noted that crews will be renovating the building’s exterior while also putting on new paint. The library has not been painted in over a decade, and the town said that the paint will be accurate… .
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Brewster marijuana grower among first to supply local dispensaries

A Cape Cod marijuana startup will soon be one of the first to supply local dispensaries. The town of Brewster agreed four years ago to host Cape Cod Grow Lab’s cultivation operations. The pandemic has delayed construction and staffing, but the lab's owners say they expect to start growing and supplying the region's retailers by Labor Day, pending a state licensing review.
Bicyclist injured in fall along Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Bourne. The incident happened about 12:45 PM on the Cape side Canal Service Road near the Amerigas plant. The victim was transported to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available. The post Bicyclist injured in fall along Cape Cod Canal appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
Road Work Starting in Dennis

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis will be starting chip sealing work on several roads. The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 31 depending on the weather. Officials are expecting the work to be finished within four or five days. Some roads that will see work done include Route 134 (north of Bob […] The post Road Work… .
DENNIS, MA
Falmouth Select Board Approves Police Firearm Disposal Rule

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board recently approved a policy on how to handle surplus police weapons that are no longer in use. Peter Johnson-Staub, Falmouth’s Acting Town Manager, said the policy has two sections for the disposal of sidearms and assault rifles. Surplus sidearms will be destroyed safely or disposed of in a… .
FALMOUTH, MA
NOAA Official Expresses Concern Over Potential Pilgrim Discharge Plans

PLYMOUTH – A National Oceanographic & Atmospheric Administration official has reached out to federal agencies with concerns over a possible plan to discharge radioactive water from the decommissioning of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. Peter DeCola, Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent,... .
PLYMOUTH, MA
Serious motorcycle crash causes road closure in Eastham

EASTHAM, Mass. — Officials are investigating a serious motorcycle crash that occurred Monday afternoon. Eastham Police and Fire say the accident happened on Massasoit Road near Edgewood Road. It is unknown if there are any injuries, but the motorcycle involved appears to have suffered heavy front end damage. The...
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle on Cape Cod

A motorcycle rider has been killed after a crash on Cape Cod during the extended Memorial Day weekend. According to Eastham Police, on Monday, just before 2:45 p.m., the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Massasoit Road at Edgewood Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
EASTHAM, MA
Back door cold front, gusty wind stirs up green clouds of pollen over Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you noticed hazy skies over the Greater Boston area, you're not alone. Gusty winds launched clouds of green pollen into the sky on Tuesday morning. Whether you were driving the Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick, enjoying your balcony in Hudson, or out and about pretty much anywhere on Tuesday, you likely notice those yellow greenish clouds .
NATICK, MA
TOWN MANAGER: Residents Respectfully Asked To Stay Off Owner’s Land During State Site Visit For Proposed 40B Project On Nichols St.

Below is a message from Wilmington Town Manager Jeff Hull:. WILMINGTON, MA — At the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on May 23rd, proponents of a 20 unit affordable housing development at 79 Nichols Street provided an outline of this planned development. The proponent has taken the first step by submitting an application to the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency (MHFA) seeking a determination that their project is eligible to be presented to the Wilmington Zoning Board of Appeals (BOA). Notice from MHFA to Selectmen Chair Judy O’Connell was received on May 17, 2022. The fact that MHFA advised the Town that it has an opportunity to submit a comment letter to them about this project prompted a request that the proponents present their project at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting. The Board of Selectmen does not have any statutory authority to approve or deny this project. That responsibility rests solely with the BOA. The purpose for scheduling this presentation was to be transparent and inform the public and the entire Board of Selectmen about this potential project so that comments to MHFA can be prepared.
WILMINGTON, MA
Bicyclist critically injured in Eastham collision

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle in Eastham sometime after 2:30 PM Monday. The incident happened on Massasoit Road near Edgewood Road. Massasoit Road was expected to be closed for an extended time while the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash. The post Bicyclist critically injured in Eastham collision appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA
Escaped Cow Visits Campgrounds in Wareham and Plymouth

A cow got loose this morning in the Plymouth-Wareham area, and apparently she has an affinity for camping. Just days after a pair of cows cut loose in Fairhaven, another cow has apparently been on the moooove all morning a little further east and maybe be looking for a nice vacation spot.
WAREHAM, MA
Fire engulfs a vacant barn in Stow as lightning from afternoon storms was reported in the area

STOW, Mass. — Firefighters from at nine towns played a role in helping to fight a barn fire in Stow on Saturday. The fire followed reports of lightning strikes in the area as storms rolled through during the afternoon. A picture posted by the Stow Fire Department shows the vacant barn near Athens Street and Hudson Road engulfed in flames. It’s still unclear if the lighting was the cause of the fire.
STOW, MA

