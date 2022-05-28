ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for men they say set Atlanta youth center on fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of a pair of men they set a youth center on fire.

Firefighters were called to the Westside At-Promise Center on Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd. at 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews found a broken window with smoke and fire coming out of the side of the building. They were quickly able to put the fire out.

Fire investigators say the fire has been ruled an arson.

On surveillance video, the men can be seen dressed in all black with their faces covered walking down the street with bags in their hands. They can then be seen approaching the building and running away shortly after.

As they run away from the youth center, smoke can be seen coming from the building.

At-Promise is a youth crime diversion program sponsored by the Atlanta Police Department. Since 2017, they have provided more than 1,700 Atlanta youth with “individual therapy, group therapy, educational assistance including tutoring, mentoring and GED classes, testing, workforce prep, arts instruction in music and filmmaking, as well as recreational activities.”

Anyone with information on who these men may be or any other information that could assist investigators should contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

