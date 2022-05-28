ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Butterfly Bakery holds fundraiser for Texas school after shooting

By 1011 Now
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Uvalade, Texas is more than 800 miles away from Lincoln. While the small community mourns the loss of the massacre that happened earlier this week, killing 21 people including 19 children, an area bakery is trying to help ease the burden of those suffering. Butterfly...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Police ID 2 women killed in Nebraska crash that injured 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified the two women killed over the weekend when two cars crashed during an annual Memorial Day “cruise” night and injured 20 people when the cars struck a crowd of bystanders in Nebraska's capital city. Lincoln Police said Tuesday that 20-year-old...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in north Omaha cutting Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A person is in the hospital after being injured in a cutting Sunday morning in north Omaha. The call came in at 4:00 a.m. Sunday for the incident at North 33rd and Summit Street. Douglas County Dispatch said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LFR responds to fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 1503 Superior Street on Sunday. The incident started at around 3:36 p.m. Traffic in the area is currently being rerouted. This is an ongoing incident.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Still no cause determined for large Nox-Crete fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities continue to investigate a fire that ripped through a south Omaha community earlier this week. The Omaha Fire Department continued to put out hot spots throughout Tuesday, a day after the Nox-Crete chemical company's building on S. 20th Street was destroyed. What started as a fire...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CPS Foundation receives grant from Columbus Area Future Fund

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Columbus Public Schools will be getting new funds to build connections with the community, thanks to a new grant award. According to the Nebraska Community Foundation, the Columbus Public Schools Foundation was awarded a $5,000 Welcoming Community Grant from the Columbus Area Future Fund. The CPS Foundation...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beemer man jailed for alleged knife threats near Woodland Park

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon after an alleged disturbance near Woodland Park. At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance call at a residence south of Woodland Park. The caller reported that a man had showed up at...
BEEMER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two killed in fatal Lincoln crash have been identified

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police have identified the two people killed in a fatal crash Sunday night. LPD said 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo were killed in the collision at 52nd and O Street. A black Ford was traveling on O Street when it struck a white Toyota...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Federal Credit Union getting new name Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Columbus United Federal Credit Union is getting a new name, changing to OneUnited Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Credit union officials said the name change was to better reflect the numerous northeast Nebraska communities the business serves. The organization will remain based in Columbus.
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters battle massive blaze in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Local residents were evacuated as firefighters battled a blaze near S. 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue in Omaha Monday night. Responders were called to Nox Crete at approximately 7:00 p.m. CT. According to its website, Nox-Crete makes form coating and deactivator, liquid floor hardeners, joint fillers, curing and sealing compounds and water repellents. The company had not yet released a statement.
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for physical assault, assaulting officer

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Koenigstein Ave. for a physical disturbance. NPD said that there was a report of a 27-year-old Norfolk man that had physically assaulted another male. Police said that they found the man when they arrived. The man...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Byron Clifford Cheney, age 94 of Tabor, IA

Byron Clifford Cheney was born on July 26, 1927 on the family farm Northeast of Tabor, Iowa. Clifford passed away at the age of 94 on November 20, 2021. At the Tabor Manor Rest Home. Clifford was one of the twins born to Albert and Pearl (Hailer) Cheney. He attended Maple Grove Country School and the Tabor School. He enjoyed growing up on the farm. He spoke of swimming in the creek and competing for 4-H club calves (if you could throw one to the ground you could have it for free). He talked about Hobo’s coming to the house for a free meal.
TABOR, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

City of Norfolk offering reminders of rules regarding signs

NORFOLK, Neb. -- With garage sales underway and a busy election season, the City of Norfolk is reminding people of the legal requirements when putting signs out to advertise events or candidates. According to an email sent out by the City of Norfolk, Section 27-323 of City of Norfolk ordinance...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sharon Elnora Bissegger

Sharon Elnora Bissegger, 83 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday May 29, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on May 17, 1939 in Falls City to Gerald and Natalie (Bauers) Cowperthwait. After Sharon graduated from Falls City High School, she met the love of her life, Ronald Bissegger and they had 5 children. She had a passion for taking care of people. Sharon ran an in-home daycare for 25 years and took care of her elderly parents and mother in-law. She always found time to care for her grandchildren during the day. Sharon loved spending time with family and fixing food for anyone who could stop by for lunch. She also enjoyed going to auctions and casinos with friends. Sharon was an active member of the American Legion Post 27 Auxiliary.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Semi rollover causes traffic delays in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- First responders were on the scene of a semi rollover Tuesday afternoon in northeast Nebraska. The accident happened at a roundabout in the area of N. 37th Street and Highway 275 in Norfolk. There has been no official word on injuries or damage, but the area is...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska getting new license plate design, in 2023

BEATRICE – Nebraska residents will have a new license plate, for 2023. Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore revealed the new plate, at a news conference Tuesday in Lincoln. The First Lady says the plate was designed by Drew Davies and was among about a dozen designs...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries in semi rollover, significant damage to truck and load

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday afternoon, Norfolk Police Division responded to a semi rollover around 2 p.m. Captain Chad Reiman said that the truck was hauling building tresses at the time of the accident. Reiman said that the load was heavy enough that it shifted and causing the semi to roll...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Three boys found with stolen firearms

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police found three boys in possession of stolen firearms on Monday. LPD said officers were called to a home near 33rd and Dudley Streets Monday morning. The resident told police they had just returned from a trip and found two handguns and a rifle missing after an apparent break-in.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Murder suspect pleads not guilty on Tuesday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island murder suspect, charged with threatening a Hall County Jail employee, pled not guilty on Tuesday. According to officials, 34-year-old Donald Anthony is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons charges for the February stabbing death of Said Farah. Anthony is also charged with...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested on outstanding warrants after being reported for driving over curbs

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody on outstanding warrants after he was initially reported for driving over curbs in Norfolk. On Saturday at 9:42 p.m., Norfolk Police received a complaint about a vehicle driving over curbs and swerving in the roadway. The license plate and description of the vehicle was provided by the witness.
NORFOLK, NE

