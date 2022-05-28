NYC beaches open for business with the arrival of Memorial Day weekend

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Hurricane season officially begins Wednesday. It could rival that of 2021, which ushered in a record-breaking 21 named tropical storms. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports the American Red Cross hunkered down in Long Beach preaching preparedness to a nervous community. The Thomas family of Westbury came to the boardwalk in Long Beach to learn more about hurricane season. "We've had such devastating hurricanes, I think it's time that people know exactly what to do," homeowner Allan Thomas said. The Red Cross is holding informational sessions, with warnings that storms are intensifying, and hovering, which is blamed on a warming climate. "The disasters that...
