Where to Watch ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Online

By Danielle Directo-Meston
 3 days ago
More than a month after its theatrical premiere, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be available to watch online starting May 30 exclusively on HBO Max .

Inspired by author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling’s best-selling book series , The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third film in the Harry Potter prequel spinoff franchise Fantastic Beasts , which is expected to span a total of five movies. Jude Law plays professor Albus Dumbledore, who entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to assemble a team of wizards, witches and a Muggle (Dan Fogler) to go up against the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). The film also stars Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Richard Coyle, Allison Sudol, William Nadylam and Victoria Yeates.

Keep reading below to find out how to stream the film online (and other Harry Potter movies) for free and when it will be available to own on digital and disc formats, plus where to shop some of the best merch inspired by the whimsical franchise.

How to Watch Fantastic Beasts : The Secrets of Dumbledore Online

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be available starting May 30 to stream exclusively on HBO Max or to buy on digital for $25 on Amazon Prime Video , Google Play , iTunes , Vudu or YouTube . It’s also available to pre-order right now on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

A subscription is required to watch the latest Fantastic Beasts film on HBO Max, which costs $10 per month (or $100 per year) for the ad-based plan or $15 monthly ($150 annually) for the ad-free package. Both options offer access to hundreds of TV series and movies in HD, including shows like The Staircase , Euphoria , Sex and the City spinoff series And Just Like That and Winning Time ; and films such as The Batman , The Matrix Resurrections , West Side Story and more.

It’s worth noting that only the ad-free package lets you download content, see select movies in 4K HD and watch Warner Bros. films on the same day as their theatrical release.

HBO Max Subscription

$10 and up monthly


Buy now

How to Watch The Secrets of Dumbledore on HBO Max for Free

You can watch The Secrets of Dumbledore for free when you sign up for a one-month trial of Hulu and add HBO Max to your plan. New subscribers get their first month for free; after that, plans start at $7 for the ad-supported Hulu package plus the HBO Max add-on fee of $15 per month.

Hulu with HBO Max Subscription

$22 and up monthly


Buy now

AT&T customers may also get HBO Max for free with select wireless, internet and TV plans, including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Fiber and DirecTV Stream Choice. Learn more here .

How to Watch All of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Films

HBO Max is home to the entire Wizarding World library and the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special. You can stream the first two Fantastic Beasts movies and all eight Harry Potter films, including The Sorcerer’s Stone , Chamber of Secrets , Prisoner of Azkaban , The Goblet of Fire , The Half-Blood Prince , The Order of the Phoenix and The Deathly Hallows parts one and two.

If you prefer to own the movies, you can buy individual titles or bundled collections on digital at Amazon Prime Video , Google Play , iTunes , Vudu or YouTube. All eight Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts trilogy are available on DVD or Blu-ray (including in HD and 4K Ultra HD) at Best Buy, Target and Walmart .

How to Buy Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and More Wizarding World Merch

If you’re looking for the best gifts for Harry Potter fans or stocking up on your Wizarding World collection, we’ve rounded up more merch for fans of the magical movie franchise. From special box sets of the films and exclusive House editions of the original books to Lego sets and more, check out some of the coolest finds for every type of witch or wizard.

Harry Potter Gryffindor House Editions Hardback Box Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkqnE_0ftfhDtQ00

Buy: Harry Potter Gryffindor House Editions Hardback Box Set $153.26

Hogwarts Library by J.K. Rowling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Wzrx_0ftfhDtQ00

Buy: ‘Hogwarts Library’ by J.K. Rowling $15.40

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Hospital Wing 76398 Building Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOl8B_0ftfhDtQ00

Buy: Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Hospital Wing Building Kit $49.97

Wizarding World of Harry Potter 12-Inch Spellbinding Wand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOR8e_0ftfhDtQ00

Buy: Wizarding World of Harry Potter 12-Inch Spellbinding Wand $11.99

Wizarding World of Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rzk2_0ftfhDtQ00

Buy: Wizarding World of Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat $36.14

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 71043 Building Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MmO5_0ftfhDtQ00

Buy: Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Model Building Kit $399.95

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary 8-Film Collection (4K + Blu-ray)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZpAD_0ftfhDtQ00

Buy: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary 8-Film Collection (4K + Blu-ray) $139.99

