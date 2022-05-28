ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

USS Oregon officially joins Navy fleet after pandemic delays

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aU5bx_0ftfg7Da00
1 of 6

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The USS Oregon officially joined the U.S. Navy fleet on Saturday, marking the first submarine named after the Beaver State in more than a century.

The newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, which can dive to depths greater than 800 feet (240 meters), was originally christened in 2019. But the COVID-19 pandemic created some “slips in schedule” for the crew, said U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., whose district includes General Dynamics Corp.’s Electric Boat Shipyard where the 377-foot (115-meter) submarine was constructed.

“But I think the record should be clear that despite that unprecedented disruption, you showed up for work every day and did your job,” Courtney told the crew of approximately 136 Navy personnel during Saturday’s ceremony, held at the U.S. Submarine Base in Groton.

“Please know that as you embark on your deployments, the people of this state in Rhode Island will be 100% behind you, and you will always be welcome here,” Courtney said.

It marked the Navy’s first in-person commission ceremony since 2019, due to the pandemic. There was, however, a christening ceremony for the USS Hyman Rickover in August 2021.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who said she felt at home with the mist and overcast skies, urged the crew members to embrace the traits Oregonian residents possess, including a sense of adventure as well as being courageous, collaborative and compassionate.

“May this crew remember that at the heart of service is compassion and love: love of this country, love of this people, love of her values,” said Brown, a Democrat.

The Oregon is the second Block IV Virginia-class submarine to enter service. The Navy said the sub is designed to conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, delivery of special operations forces, strike warfare, irregular warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and mine warfare.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. called the new submarine “one of the technological marvels of the world.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Monument honoring Black Civil War unit to be rededicated

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston memorial to a famed Civil War unit made up of Black soldiers is being rededicated Wednesday after a three-year long restoration. Civic and military leaders are expected to be on hand for the ceremony at the Robert Gould Shaw and the Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial on the Boston Common overlooking the Massachusetts Statehouse.
BOSTON, MA
nbc16.com

Memorial Day in Western Oregon honors 1 million US war dead dating back to Civil War

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Western Oregon paused Monday to honor Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives in the line of military service. Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who died in service to their country. The holiday was officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers and was expanded after World War I to honor those who died in all wars. It became an official federal holiday in 1971, known as Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day. Today, Memorial Day honors over 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War began in 1861.
OREGON STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin Army Reserve unit prepares to deploy to the Middle East

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, but some Army Reserve soldiers from Wisconsin are preparing to deploy overseas. Over the weekend the 395th Ordnance Company said their farewells in Appleton. "As it got closer, you know, the emotions started coming a little bit...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Connecticut Health
Groton, CT
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Groton, CT
Health
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon National Guard Flyovers on Memorial Day – Astoria at 10:55 am

The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard will be conducting Memorial Day flyovers tomorrow, May 30th. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. “F-15 flyovers from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Kate Brown
The Associated Press

GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The cost of Wisconsin Republicans’ investigation of the 2020 presidential election results has risen to nearly $900,000, about $220,000 more than initially budgeted. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos initially budgeted about $676,000 for the probe. But the investigation has sparked five lawsuits. The Milwaukee Journal...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Oregon#U S Navy#Ap#The U S Navy#The Beaver State#General Dynamics Corp#Electric Boat Shipyard
beachconnection.net

'All or Nothing' Meteor Event Possible Tonight, Tues; Oregon, Washington Coast

(Portland, Oregon) – Tonight and tomorrow night there's a unique possibility in the skies above Washington and Oregon: a meteor shower that is either a meteor storm or it's a total bust. According to NASA astronomers, the Tau Herculids may fire off as much as one one hundred or more per hour (maybe even up around 1,000 per hour), or it will be nothing at all. (Above: Cannon Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

West Virginia Turnpike holiday traffic tops 884k vehicles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Turnpike saw more than 884,000 vehicles pass through its toll booths in the week leading up to Memorial Day. The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the total included heavier-than-expected traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. West Virginia Parkways Authority...
CARS
The Georgia Sun

Here are the new names being recommended for two Georgia military bases

A commission created to rename military bases currently named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy is recommending renaming Fort Gordon near Augusta for former President and World War II military leader Dwight Eisenhower. The Naming Commission also suggested renaming Fort Benning near Columbus for Lt. Gen. Hal Moore...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

922K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy