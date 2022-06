If there was one band that resonated the most with this awkward, pudgy kid from Lancaster, it was Oingo Boingo. They were weird, quirky, mischievous, menacing and fun. They expertly played music that sounded like it would be played at a haunted house ska pool party. They sang about insects, ghosts, reptiles and samurai; the latter two in the same song. I mean, the lead singer's last name was Elfman! He was sprightly! It was in his name!

LANCASTER, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO