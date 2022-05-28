Harlingen man charged for exploiting minors via Facebook

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been sentenced to federal prison after being discovered with over 100 pornographic photos of minors.

Starting December 2017 to June 2018, Rico Giovanni Machietto used Facebook to communicate with minor girls located in the Philippines, according to a press release.

The 47-year-old man used the social media platform to request nude photos of the girls and sent money as compensation to their families.

Following a thorough investigation by Homeland Security Investigations – Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force, authorities found Machietto in possession of one video and 106 images of child pornography on his Apple computer.

Machietto plead guilty on October 5, 2021, stated the release.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr. sentenced Machietto to 80 months in federal prison.

Additionally, Machietto was ordered to pay a $5,000 special assessment and will serve 15 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Machietto will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Machietto will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.