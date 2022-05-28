ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen man charged for exploiting minors via Facebook

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RwfP_0ftfemCQ00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been sentenced to federal prison after being discovered with over 100 pornographic photos of minors.

LOCAL NEWS: Valley chaplains, officials travel to Uvalde to provide community support

Starting December 2017 to June 2018, Rico Giovanni Machietto used Facebook to communicate with minor girls located in the Philippines, according to a press release.

The 47-year-old man used the social media platform to request nude photos of the girls and sent money as compensation to their families.

Following a thorough investigation by Homeland Security Investigations – Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force, authorities found Machietto in possession of one video and 106 images of child pornography on his Apple computer.

Machietto plead guilty on October 5, 2021, stated the release.

NEWS: Ceremony planned for arrival of USS Kitty Hawk

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr. sentenced Machietto to 80 months in federal prison.

Additionally, Machietto was ordered to pay a $5,000 special assessment and will serve 15 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Machietto will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Machietto will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Previously convicted migrants, gang members arrested near border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested four previously convicted migrants and four gang members. On May 28, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested Alvaro Ruben Picado. He was later discovered to have been convicted of kidnapping in 2007 and sentenced to eight years of confinement. Two days later, Weslaco […]
MCALLEN, TX
myrgv.com

Edinburg man accused of strangling wife to be indicted

A 51-year-old Edinburg man accused of killing his wife after seeing a photo of her embracing another man is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning on a charge of murder. A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Ismael Medrano on May 17. That document alleges Medrano had strangled his wife two...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO searches for missing teen

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ivy Cruz, 14, was last seen in Edinburg and has been reported as a runaway to HCSO. HCSO investigators believe she may be with a male subject by the name of Randy, his last name is currently unknown. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kurv.com

More Juveniles Arrested For School Threats, Weapons In RGV

More young people are facing charges as Rio Grande Valley school systems crack down on threats of violence following last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde. A student in the Rio Hondo school district was arrested Friday after making a threat on social media. A young person was also arrested across from Stell Middle School in Brownsville on Friday after being seen with a toy gun. At least a half-dozen students were arrested across the region last week, with most charged with making terroristic threats against different schools.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO issues endangered missing person alert for Mission man

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing person alert for a Mission man. Gustavo Rivas, 56, was last seen Wednesday, May 25, 2022, around noon in the area of Bagely Street in rural Mission, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen wearing a gray or black […]
ValleyCentral

88 migrants found in trailer transporting onions

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol encountered hundreds of migrants over the weekend, 88 of which were hidden in a refrigerated trailer transporting onions. A sealed, refrigerated trailer attempting to cross the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint was referred to secondary inspection on May 28. Agents discovered 88 migrants, including three children, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Former police officer arrested on drug-related charges

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen PD officer was discovered in a group of individuals arrested on drug-related charges. On Friday McAllen Police Department officers were dispatched to a Call for Service (CFS). The reporting individual told officers she was receiving “messages from strangers” and “sees the silhouette of two people” outside her home. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Child Exploitation#Violent Crime#A U S Bureau Of Prisons
ValleyCentral

Police searching for person of interest in assault investigation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in an aggravated assault investigation. The man wanted is the subject of interest in an aggravated assault that occurred at the Galaxia Park located at 1501 Calle Espacio on May 4, 2022. According to Brownsville PD, the man and several […]
KRGV

Body of Mexican man found at Boca Chica Beach

Cameron County authorities found the body of a Mexican man at Boca Chica Beach last Saturday. On May 28, deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a body that washed ashore at the mouth of the river at Boca Chica Beach. The body was...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested for aggravated assault, possession

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot at a passing vehicle from a home. At approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue in reference to shots being fired, according to Brownsville PD. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Over $550K worth of cocaine seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $500,000 of alleged cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge. On May 25, officers encountered a white Chevrolet SUV entering from Mexico. The vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old Mexican man, and had a 30-year-old Mexican male passenger, according to a press release from U.S. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
myrgv.com

Investigator describes crime scene in Edinburg double homicide trial

A witness testified Tuesday that they discovered a diamond ring, a handgun and drug paraphernalia inside the stolen GMC Sierra that belonged to one of the murder victims in the Edinburg double homicide trial after the main suspect was arrested. Gabriel Keith Escalante, 43, is accused of asphyxiating his friend’s...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for stolen motor vehicle, suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a theft. On May 18, an unidentified individual took a scooter from a residence, located at the 2100 block of East 22nd Street, according to Brownsville PD. Brownsville PD shared photos of the stolen scooter. The scooter can be […]
ValleyCentral

Two hospitalized, three in custody after motorcycle accident

This story has been updated to reflect the proper age of those taken into custody. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three individuals were taken into custody after a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle that left two hospitalized, police said. Harlingen PD posted that they were working on a major vehicle crash on S. Business 77, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Valley School Districts, Law Enforcement Remain On Heightened Alert

There continues to be a bolstered law enforcement presence in and around the Valley school districts that are winding up the school year this week. The heightened alert level on the part of police, as well as among staff and students, led to the arrests of ten students last week accused of making threats against their schools. Four of them were students in the Donna ISD who’ve been charged with conspiring to commit aggravated assault. What was deemed a credible threat of violence prompted the district to cancel classes last Thursday and Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV professor’s cousin survives Uvalde school shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Local teacher rallies support for her cousin who was shot at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Texas’ deadliest school shooting took place one week ago at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas leaving families in tragedy and loss. Some families, like Melissa Abeyta’s, are working together to bring healing to one another. […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Brownsville, McAllen candlelight vigils to honor Uvalde victims

Candlelight vigils are set from one end of the Valley to the other to honor the lives lost in Uvalde. A vigil will be held Tuesday in McAllen at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center – located at 801 Convention Center Blvd. Those attending the vigil include...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy