ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Real Madrid beats Liverpool 1-0 for 14th European Cup title

By The Associated Press
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwQcB_0ftfeKgC00

PARIS (AP) — Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France on Saturday.

Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior applied a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, securing a win that gave Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti a record fourth European Cup title.

While Madrid completed a Champions League-La Liga double, Liverpool finished a season that promised so much — a week ago, it was in contention for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies — with the two domestic cups in England.

ESPN analyst says Trump called him about NFL bid

The English team couldn’t find a way past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who tipped Sadio Mane’s first-half shot onto the post and produced an even better save to turn away Mohamed Salah’s effort in the 81st.

Madrid cemented its status as the king of European soccer, given the Spanish giant owns double the number of European Cups as the No. 2 on the list, AC Milan. Liverpool stayed on six.

Pre-match crowd issues marred this final, though, and are sure to be the focus of an investigation by UEFA and authorities in the coming days.

With 45 minutes remaining before kickoff, there were still long lines of Liverpool fans waiting to be allowed into the stadium, and there were sporadic instances of fans breaking through security and sprinting onto the concourse.

The Associated Press saw two fans — one was wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates, while others managed to get all the way into the arena.

Maryland women’s lax to face BC in final four

The situation started to get out of hand as riot police deployed tear gas on Liverpool supporters in the lines, while some fans were seen climbing the fences. Officers with batons and riot shields ran from gate to gate to prevent pockets of fans forcing their way into the stadium without showing tickets.

About 15 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), an announcement was made that there would be a delay, blaming the late arrival of fans to the stadium. It was greeted by jeers inside the stadium, given those fans had already endured long queues.

The scenes were reminiscent of the chaos outside Wembley Stadium before the European Championship final last year between England and Italy.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

One dead, teenager airlifted after triple motorcycle crash

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are looking into a fatal crash in Hancock, Md. At around 11:25 a.m., Sunday MSP was called to a crash involving three motorcycles westbound on I-70. According to the news release, the initial investigation showed that Sandra Kay Wetzel, 53-years-old, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was driving her 95 […]
HANCOCK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
WDVM 25

Motorcyclist injured in hit and run

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating an apparent hit and run in Prince George’s County that left the driver of a motorcycle injured. According to the news release, at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Clayvon Anderson, 45-years-old of Washing ton DC, was riding a 2017 Honda motorcycle going eastbound on Route […]
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WDVM 25

KKK photos posted on Damascus HS online search

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Late Monday night disturbing hate symbols and photos of the Ku Klux Klan popped up on an online app when you looked up Damascus High School on Apple maps. Following the images being posted briefly, Damascus High School Principal Kevin D. Yates sent a letter to the school community. “I […]
DAMASCUS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
Vinícius Júnior
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Mohamed Salah
WDVM 25

Two injured after shooting at ROCS store

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a ROCS Store in Martinsburg on Monday afternoon. Police first responded at 12:26 p.m. to the store, which is located on Shepherdstown Road. They found that everyone who was involved had left, but they could see blood on the scene. Two men […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#League Cup#Ap#Liverpool 1 0#Espn#English#Spanish#European Cups#Ac Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
WDVM 25

On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a different tack

The Canadian government's swift push this week for tough new limits on firearms is adding fuel to the fierce debate over gun reform south of the border in the United States, where last week's shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school has sparked Congress's latest effort to curb endemic gun violence – and triggered new questions about why U.S. policymakers have been so ineffective at doing so.
POLITICS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy