ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQhqg_0ftfe4dp00

NEW YORK (AP) — Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend , the kickoff to the summer travel season. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations.

More than 1,400 flights were canceled as of 5;15 p.m EDT Saturday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday.

Delta Air Lines suffered the most among U.S. airlines, with more than 240 flights, or 9% of its operations, eliminated on Saturday. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, where Delta is based and has its largest hub, was heavily affected by the travel delays. On Saturday, 5% of the flights there were cancelled, while 11% were delayed.

Delta noted in an email to The Associated Press that Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions,” noting it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this Memorial Day weekend.

Delta announced on its website on Thursday that from July 1 to Aug. 7, it would reduce service by about 100 daily departures, primarily in parts of the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation — weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups — are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” said Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband in a post.

Airlines and tourist destinations are anticipating monster crowds this summer as travel restrictions ease and pandemic fatigue overcomes lingering fear of contracting COVID-19 during travel.

Many forecasters believe the number of travelers will match or even surpass levels in the good-old, pre-pandemic days. However, airlines have thousands fewer employees than they did in 2019, and that has at times contributed to widespread flight cancellations.

People who are only now booking travel for the summer are experiencing the sticker shock.

Domestic airline fares for summer are averaging more than $400 for a round trip, 24% higher than this time in 2019, before the pandemic, and a robust 45% higher than a year ago, according to travel-data firm Hopper.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Dollar General armed robbery suspect arrested after foot chase with police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar General store. According to police, Tommy Toombs, age 23, has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General locate at 1620 13th Avenue, on May 29, 2022. According to a […]
WRBL News 3

3 more bodies found after Georgia boat crash; man charged

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Searchers have recovered the bodies of three missing boaters, after two vessels collided on a Georgia river, killing five. Authorities say the bodies of the three missing boaters were recovered Sunday morning. A Georgia Department of Natural Resources official said one of the surviving boaters has been charged with boating under […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
WRBL News 3

Snake runs employees out of Georgia Sonic

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Workers in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer. Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson says employees of the Sonic drive-in were huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to apprehend the culprit described as brown with diamonds on its back. Wilson said one […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRBL News 3

Missing family found safe: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A missing mother and her children have been found safe in Mobile after previously being reported missing, according to Mobile Police. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the family was found safe Monday, May 30. According to a Facebook post by the child’s father, Richard Forrister, no one had seen […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Delta Air Lines#Latin America#U S Airlines#Ap#Flightaware#The Associated Press#Covid
WRBL News 3

Apartment building in Phenix City destroyed following fire

An apartment building at Clover Leaf Apartment Homes in Phenix city appears to have been completely destroyed following an overnight fire. It’s not yet clear what time the fire started, but firefighters were still on scene at 8:30 a.m. Sunday investigating the damage. At this time there’s no word on any injuries or what could […]
WRBL News 3

Mobile inmate escapes from Alabama prison

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Daniel Gable, 31, was sentenced to 20 years for assault in 2012 out of Mobile County. He was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt and […]
ATMORE, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Suspect hospitalized following officer involved shooting, GBI investigating

UPDATE: 5/29/22 (10:04 p.m.) COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released additional information about their investigation: The GBI says the officer instructed the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Janathaen Strum, to get out of his car. When Strum raised his hands up to the driver’s window, the officer fired one round, hitting […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Air Travel
WRBL News 3

Alabama teen Natalee Holloway vanished, while in Aruba, 17 years ago

ALABAMA (WRBL) – It has now been 17 years since an Alabama teenager vanished while traveling abroad on a graduation trip. The day was May 30, 2005. Natalee Holloway was 18-years-old when she disappeared in Aruba, while celebrating her graduation from Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham. The teenager’s disappearance sparked a massive search, including […]
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy