ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Winnie the Pooh, Piglet to ‘go on a rampage’ in new horror film

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Oh, bother – Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, loveable characters many of us grew up with, are about to undergo an alarming twist.

A new horror film, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” is taking the internet by storm. While few details are available about it, the film’s IMDb page calls it “a horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie-The-Pooh.”

“The film ‘Wrong Turn’ was a big inspiration for me,” writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield tells Nexstar. “Wrong Turn” follows a group of friends hiking the Appalachian Trail who encounter a community that has been living in the mountains for years, according to IMDb .

“I then decided to pick a concept which isn’t just a generic werewolf, zombie, ghost,” Frake-Waterfield explained. “I went with Winnie because it’s so bizarre and has so much potential to be creative and include some fun horror moments. For example, Piglet in this story keeps someone chained up at all times in their den, because he likes to have someone to ‘maul’ whenever he desires. The two eat out [of] a giant honey pot and massive [trough]. They are really fun to put in situations. They enjoy making other people suffer and, if hungry, they eat them.”

Oregon counties where COVID-19 is spreading fastest

How did these two adorable characters become something out of your nightmares? A lack of care from Christopher Robin, according to Frake-Waterfield, caused them to become “increasingly hungry and feral.”

“Eventually they had to eat Eeyore to survive. Christopher returns and discovered his old feral friends are no longer what they seem. Upon seeing Christopher, Pooh and Piglet go on a rampage and eventually target a rural cabin, where a group of girls from university are staying.”

The film was shot near the original inspiration for the Hundred Acre Woods – Ashdown Forest in East Sussex – and produced by Jagged Edge Productions, which Frake-Waterfield runs with co-producer Scott Jeffrey.

While still images from the film have been released – you can see them in the slideshow below – a trailer won’t be released for about three months, according to Frake-Waterfield. The film itself is expected to be released in the final months of 2022. Where the film will be available for viewing hasn’t yet been determined, Frake-Waterfield says.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRdRx_0ftfe1ze00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Lh8d_0ftfe1ze00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENcmc_0ftfe1ze00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnpvX_0ftfe1ze00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHmW4_0ftfe1ze00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgQxA_0ftfe1ze00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)

A.A. Milne’s original stories of Winnie-the-Pooh, first published in 1926, became public domain earlier this year. This means anyone can create any adaptation without getting permission from Disney. There are exceptions, like the character Tigger, that remain under copyright because they were added after 1926.

Disney hasn’t yet expressed any concerns about the film, Frake-Waterfield tells Nexstar.

KXAN’s Billy Gates contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
digitalspy.com

Winnie the Pooh horror movie reveals dark fate for Eeyore

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey's director has revealed some disturbing new information about Eeyore's fate. The horror film is inspired by AA Milne's children's book Winnie-The-Pooh, though it has none of its original charm. Instead, it sees a deranged Pooh and Piglet torture and attack innocent victims. In an...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Winnie the Pooh turns deadly in first look at bizarre new horror movie

Beloved children's characters Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are about to undergo a dramatic makeover in the slasher horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The latest retelling of the iconic characters will see Pooh and Piglet abandoned by Christopher Robin, leading to the pair becoming "the main villains…going on a rampage."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film
The Guardian

The top 20 dinosaur movies – rrraaaanked!

20 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) A film so stunningly stupid that it may as well not exist, the sequel to Jurassic World made the mistake of trying to move the story along. No longer just a romp about a theme park filled with dinosaurs, this is ostensibly a horror movie about a black market dinosaur auction in a spooky castle. Much worse than I have made it sound.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Reveals Timeline for New Movie Releases

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has plans to release a number of major new specials, and has revealed the time table of releases for each of these new movies! The massively popular animated series has only gotten more traction in the latest few years thanks to its popular streaming releases with Netflix and Disney+, and soon the franchise will be expanding in some pretty big ways with not only new seasons of the main series but some new TV movie specials as well. In fact, it's going to be a pretty packed couple of years moving forward for fans.
COMICS
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

In the mood for a good fright? Whether you're partial to demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is.
MOVIES
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy