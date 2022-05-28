Dry, warm temperatures for Long Island this Memorial Day weekend

WHAT’S NEW: Skies clearing and much quieter for Sunday

WHAT'S NEXT: Dry and warm weather through the holiday weekend. Temperatures really heat up Monday into Tuesday, giving us a short-lived taste of summer. Temperatures remain above average next week with our best shot for rain coming on Thursday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the rest of the Memorial Day weekend on Long Island will consist of dry conditions and warm temperatures.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing skies, pleasant and mild with lows near 60°. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Normal Low: 51°. Sunset: 8:15 PM.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, mild and very nice with highs near 78°. Southwest winds around 5-10 mph. Normal High: 71°. Sunrise: 5:25 AM.

MONDAY: Memorial Day – A spectacular warm and sunny holiday with highs near 85°. Lows near 66°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly humid and a very warm to hot day with highs near 87°. Cooler by the coast. Lows near 66°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and not as hot as yesterday with highs near 77°. A chance for light showers developing at night. Lows near 60°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Mild highs near 77°. Lows near 61°.