Bronx residents celebrate El Conado de La Salsa event

Bronx residents celebrated their Puerto Rican pride Saturday with El Condado de La Salsa.

The National Puerto Rican Day parade hosted the event, which has taken place every year since 1995.

Families were welcomed with some delicious food, music and even performances from local artists after the pandemic halted many of these activities. Many in attendance expressed their excitement to be back to normalcy.

"Because it's been a minute and to see everyone out looking for the norm, you know it was emotional,” said artist Javier Luis. "So it was nice. We're getting back, slowly, maybe not a normal, but we're getting back somewhere."

The annual event was took place ahead of the Puerto Rican Day parade in a few weeks.