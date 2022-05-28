ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx residents celebrate El Conado de La Salsa event

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Bronx residents celebrated their Puerto Rican pride Saturday with El Condado de La Salsa.

The National Puerto Rican Day parade hosted the event, which has taken place every year since 1995.

Families were welcomed with some delicious food, music and even performances from local artists after the pandemic halted many of these activities. Many in attendance expressed their excitement to be back to normalcy.

"Because it's been a minute and to see everyone out looking for the norm, you know it was emotional,” said artist Javier Luis. "So it was nice. We're getting back, slowly, maybe not a normal, but we're getting back somewhere."

The annual event was took place ahead of the Puerto Rican Day parade in a few weeks.

Bronx artist channels Hispanic, American family heritage through art

News 12 is highlighting a Bronx artist who is using their talent to channel their family history. Mirroring personal family experiences, highlighting Bronx culture and paying homage to their ancestors are just some of the things that fuel artist Katherine Miranda's work. Katherine's work draws from their Mexican, Puerto Rican...
