CHICAGO (CBS) -- A team effort to rescue a dog on Lake Michigan this weekend.A boater captured the heroic act on video. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the person who saw the whole incident unfold. Annie Ryzak never thought she'd see a dog in distress in Lake Michigan. "I wouldn't wish that on any dog owner." Ryzak said Sunday afternoon, she noticed something swimming in the water in the play pen near Ohio Street Beach. "It was in fact a dog and there were people starting to notice the situation on land," Ryzak said.The National Weather Service warned...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO