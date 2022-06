There's no letting up at Roland Garros, with the men's and women's final four set to be confirmed on a jam-packed Day 11. World No.1 Iga Swiatek celebrates her birthday by taking on Jessica Pegula, while a resurgent Daria Kasatkina faces compatriot Veronika Kudermetova. In a tournament of shocks, Marin Cilic's return to form has been a revelation, and he takes on Andrey Rublev, while Norwegian hotshot Casper Ruud is up against the Danish teenage sensation Holger Rune in the night match. Don't miss a minute of finals week at Roland Garros. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 French Open live stream from the US, Canada, UK and anywhere else - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO