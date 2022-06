JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction of a new roundabout in western Jackson County is shutting down highway interchanges for several months. The Michigan Department of Transportation will close the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange from Wednesday, June 1, for the roundabout construction that’s expected to last through Sept. 1. This work is part of a project to rebuild nearly 13 miles of I-94 in Jackson, Albion and Parma, MDOT officials said.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO