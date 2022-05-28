ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Real Madrid conquer Europe amid Paris chaos – key talking points from CL final

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jtqp5_0ftfcn9Z00

Liverpool’s bid for a trophy treble ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the game’s main talking points.

Crowd chaos forces kick-off delay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qT0Oj_0ftfcn9Z00
Hundreds of seats in the Liverpool end were still empty when kick-off was delayed for 15 minutes (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The build-up to kick-off was overshadowed by a 36-minute delay amid chaotic scenes outside the stadium involving thousands of Liverpool supporters, who had bottlenecked and were forced to wait for hours at ticket checkpoints. While Real Madrid’s end was full long before the scheduled 8pm kick-off, thousands of seats in the Liverpool end were still empty when a 15-minute delay was announced inside the stadium. UEFA said the delay was due to “security reasons”. It was later confirmed the game would get under way at 8.30pm before the players began a second warm-up and it eventually started at 8.36pm.

Police use batons and tear gas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtpHJ_0ftfcn9Z00
Police used pepper spray against Liverpool fans outside the Stade de France (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey said claims were made by Liverpool fans that some groups, including children, had been tear-gassed by police and the PA news agency later confirmed some Reds supporters, who appeared to show officers their tickets, clashed with police after a gate had been closed, denying them entry.

Bottles were thrown at the officers, who responded with pepper spray and tear gas, leaving some fans holding their eyes. Supporters still waiting to get in were visibly frustrated, while stadium seats were still left empty after kick-off. Police also used tear gas, batons and shields to force young locals, who appeared to have caused the mayhem, away from the area.

One fan told PA: “I’ve queued up for four hours, my wife and I have tickets. Appalling. I’m devastated, Liverpool fans should not get the blame for this.”

VAR confusion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpdWw_0ftfcn9Z00
Benzema’s effort at the end of the first half was ruled out after a lengthy VAR check (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool were nearly made to pay for not cashing in on their early dominance when Karim Benzema turned the ball home at the end of the first half, only for the goal to ruled out after an agonisingly long check by the video assistant referee. Benzema had raced on to a long ball into Liverpool’s box and when he lost control, the ball ricocheted off defender Fabinho and Benzema turned home the rebound. VAR ruled that because Fabinho had not deliberately played the ball, Benzema was in an offside position and the Premier League side were given an almighty let-off.

Real find a way again

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had been second best for long periods – just as they were in previous rounds against Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City – but clinically converted a rare opening to score the decisive goal in the 59th minute. Federico Valverde fizzed a brilliant low ball across the face of goal and Vinicius Junior stole in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold to turn home the winner at the far post. Liverpool created several clear chances to get themselves back on terms, but were denied on each occasion by a colossal display from man-of-the-match Thibault Courtois. The big Belgium goalkeeper pushed Sadio Mane’s low first-half effort on to a post and made three more stunning saves in the second period to deny Mo Salah twice and Diogo Jota.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
Cl
Person
Jake Humphrey
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Diogo Jota
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
newschain

Richarlison charged over flare incident in Everton-Chelsea clash

Everton forward Richarlison has been charged by the Football Association after throwing a flare during the victory over Chelsea last month. Having scored early in the second half of the contest at Goodison Park, the Brazilian picked up a flare that had been hurled onto the pitch and threw it back in the direction of the stand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Paris St Germain#The Champions League#Real Madrid#Reds
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Cedric Itten leaves Rangers to join Young Boys

Swiss striker Cedric Itten has left Rangers and returned to his homeland to join Young Boys for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old signed for the Ibrox club on a four-year contract in the summer of 2020 but has been allowed to depart after being unable to command a regular starting place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Hearts sign Livingston winger Alan Forrest

Hearts have confirmed the signing of winger Alan Forrest from Livingston on a two-year-deal. The 25-year-old winger has become the Tynecastle club’s first new recruit of the summer following the expiry of his contract at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is excited about adding Forrest –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

BT and Warner Bros Discovery sports deal faces CMA probe

The UK competition watchdog has started an investigation into BT’s sports merger deal with Warner Bros Discovery. Earlier this month, the telecoms giant confirmed it sealed a joint venture deal with the Eurosport owner to create a combined sports broadcasting business in the UK and Ireland. The Competition and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy