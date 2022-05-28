ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1HA0_0ftfcBo500

(NEXSTAR) – Coca-Cola is reading the tea leaves — and they aren’t too optimistic about Honest Tea.

The beverage, which was founded in 1998 and acquired by the Coca-Cola Company in 2011, will be phased out of Coca-Cola’s portfolio by the end of the year, the company confirmed earlier this week.

Coca-Cola cited decreasing sales, as well as supply challenges for glass bottles, as reasons for its decision to discontinue Honest Tea. The company also believes its other ready-to-drink tea brands — Gold Peak and Peace Tea — are better positioned for growth.

Cause of death for child found in suitcase in Indiana determined

“Shifting from a three-brand tea portfolio to a prioritized two-brand tea lineup will free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category,” said Sabrina Tandon, the group director of ready-to-drink teas for Coca-Cola North America, stated in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uakLK_0ftfcBo500
The Coca-Cola Company purchased a 40% stake in Honest Tea in 2008, ten years after the brand was founded. Honest Tea was fully acquired by Coca-Cola in 2011. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

Despite dropping Honest Tea from its portfolio, Coca-Cola will continue to produce its Honest Kids line of beverages. The company will also retain ownership of the Honest Tea brand, despite phasing out its products.

Aside from Honest Tea, Gold Peak and Peace Tea, the Coca-Cola Company’s coffee and tea portfolio includes Fuzetea and several brands sold largely overseas, including Ayataka, Costa Coffee, Dogadan and Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Guns, drugs recovered from 100-person house party in Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the weekend, police were called to a noise complaint at a home in Southside, where they found over 100 people at a house party, as well as guns and drugs. On Sunday, the Southside Police Department responded to a noise complaint at a house party where over 100 people were […]
SOUTHSIDE, AL
CBS 42

Manson Family member who had been arrested in Alabama in 1969 recommended for parole

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California parole panel has recommended the release of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, according to the Associated Press. Krenwinkel’s family described her as a “perfect, normal, happy, clever, studious, pious, well-behaved child who enjoyed her family life, school and church activities, and was never in trouble.” She met Manson when […]
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa woman charged with attempted murder, DUI for allegedly trying to run over boyfriend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police responded to a domestic incident call early Friday morning, resulting in charges involving attempted murder and driving under the influence. At 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Green Grove Lane Northeast. Officers arrived to the scene of an argument between Lachrisha Fitzpatrick, 34, and […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
CBS 42

Woman facing charge of menacing in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, who then fired shots at her in the same parking lot as a Tuscaloosa police officer Thursday in Tuscaloosa. According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes, a Tuscaloosa officer was working a private property accident on Old Greensboro Road […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coca Cola Company#Coca Cola#Honest Tea#Nexstar#Gold Peak And Peace Tea#Coca Cola North America
CBS 42

Police: 4 arrested for fighting off-duty officers at a Dothan club

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Four people have been arrested after Dothan police say they got into a fight at a Dothan club and later fought off-duty officers. Dothan Police say a fight broke out inside club Rain in downtown Dothan early Sunday morning. Officers were attempting to break up the fight when they were assaulted […]
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old was found shot to death Monday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Tarlumi C. Bonner, of Birmingham, was found dead on the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North around 2:00 p.m. Details surrounding Bonner’s death are limited at this time. Birmingham Police continue to investigate Bonner’s death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tow truck driver, passengers alive after shots were fired on I-20/59

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – A tow truck driver, his colleague, and their passenger who needed a lift, are still alive after someone shot at them from another car while driving along I-20/59 in Bessemer. The three tell CBS 42 that the incident happened Saturday night. Jeff DeShazo, of McCalla, said that while he was getting […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy