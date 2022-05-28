ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Twins aren't the Bomba Squad anymore, and that's a good thing

By Tom Schreier
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZE88_0ftfcAvM00

The Bomba Squad name came from inside the clubhouse as the Minnesota Twins continued to send balls over outfield walls all over the country in 2019. Eddie Rosario coined the term, and it caught the attention of the higher-ups. Team president Dave St. Peter, communications director Dustin Morse, and Joe Pohlad, the executive vice president of brand strategy and growth, used the name to capitalize on the new audience at the ballpark.

“You’ve got to be flexible,” Pohlad said . “You’ve got to be nimble. And it’s a little bit of leading and reacting. The Bomba Squad was perfect. It came from the clubhouse, and then we just feed it here and there and find those key places. We try to react.”

It was a perfect name for the team that rejuvenated a fanbase dragged down by years of losing. Unfortunately, it became the moniker for the two teams that followed the 2019 group. The Bomba Squad was fun, and who didn’t want the offensive explosion to continue? Home runs are exciting, and the Twins needed to build off of the first true playoff team since Target Field opened in 2010.

In the pandemic season, the Twins went 36-24, but the Houston Astros swept them out of the playoffs. Rosario left in arbitration in 2021, and Rocco Baldelli suffered his first losing season as a manager. As a result, Minnesota revamped its roster in the offseason. They signed Carlos Correa , traded Taylor Rogers , and overhauled their rotation.

Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have oriented the team around Byron Buxton , Correa, and their first wave of prospects. There are still members of that 2019 team who make up the core – Jorge Polanco , Max Kepler , and Tyler Duffey – but these Twins are no longer the Bombas. They’re finally Falvey and Levine’s team . A winning group with its own identity.

“We’ve won games in different ways,” said Baldelli. “We went through a little streak where we were hitting balls out of the ballpark. We’ve had to play – call it whatever you want – but some smaller baseball. We’ve just found ways to win games.”

The Twins started the year 4-8. But they are winning at a .733 clip since then, tied with the New York Yankees for the highest win percentage after the first 12 games. The pitching picked up the hitters when they slumped in the colder weather. Then the lineup hit home runs for a while, but they’ve also won playing small ball. They’re bunting and hitting bombs. Shoving and raking. Ultimately, they’re finding ways to win where last year’s team found ways to lose.

“We have a very solid, confident resting place in our clubhouse,” said Baldelli.

“I really haven’t seen much different when we were playing in the first week of the season and struggling to win some games at that point, to what we’ve been doing now. Yeah, it’s more enjoyable to win, but the way we’ve been operating hasn’t changed one bit, and I think we have a group that can carry that on for the season.”

Torii Hunter introduced dance parties to the 83-win team in 2015, Minnesota’s first winning season since 2010. In 2019, the Twins had bombas, sirens, and Let’s Go Crazy. This year’s group has a gong, a goat, and wagers on pop flies.

“I think the creativity level is high,” says Baldelli. “I hope it continues to be forever because I think that’s one thing that makes baseball special. It’s the close-knit part of what we do and how we operate.”

They’re a team that Falvey and Levine threw together, and now they’re vibing. The Twins have a combination of the core guys from 2019, the first wave of this regime’s prospects, and veterans from outside the organization. The mix has worked. They’re on a 100-win pace and are taking early command of the AL Central.

“It’s bringing in different perspectives, but all here for the same reasons,” says Baldelli.

“When you start acquiring guys, and your phone starts blowing up, and you can’t even get back to everyone because they’re telling you that’s the right guy, that’s the guy you want on your team.”

I don’t know what to call this team. But once they establish a moniker, it will be something that comes from the clubhouse. One that had hurried introductions but seems to be establishing meaningful relationships and a winning culture.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Twins' Royce Lewis recalled from minors, leaves game after colliding with wall

Royce Lewis is back in the majors with the Minnesota Twins and will be tasked with helping out at multiple positions, not just his traditional spot at shortstop. His debut in center field Sunday ended early, however, after he made a catch in the top of the third inning while colliding into the outfield wall. He was removed from the game because of right knee soreness in the top of the fourth inning, with Nick Gordon taking over in center field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

White Sox legend A.J. Pierzynski drops a bold prediction for Chicago in 2022 season

Even as the Chicago White Sox are currently looking up at the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings, former catcher A.J. Pierzynski believes that this will soon change. Ahead of the White Sox’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs, Pierzynski took some time to speak to NBC Sports Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field. He called owner Jerry Reinsdorf and proceeded to predict that the team will end up winning the division this season by quite a wide margin.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Spun

Angels Release Kurt Suzuki Update After Scary Injury

Kurt Suzuki exited Saturday's game early after getting hit by a warm-up pitch. The Los Angeles Angels later revealed, via ESPN, that the catcher suffered a neck contusion but is fine after undergoing hospital testing. Manager Joe Maddon even said he thinks Suzuki will be available for Sunday. However, Max...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Video: Longest Home Run Of MLB Season Hit On Monday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez basically just hit a ball out of the atmosphere. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs in the top of the second, Sanchez blasted an inside pitch to the upper decks in out in right field. The home run measures in at 496 feet. That's...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets make intriguing trade with Reds amid string of injuries

The New York Mets are hellbent on bringing a World Series to Queens this year, and that means fielding the best team possible at all times. In order to ensure the Mets stay at the top of their game throughout the 162-game season, owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler are always looking for ways to improve the team. They did just that on Sunday, acquiring veteran infielder JT Riddle from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for cash considerations, according to Anthony DiComo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thad Levine
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Torii Hunter
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Derek Falvey
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Tyler Duffey
Person
Byron Buxton
The Spun

Look: Marlins Player's Stolen Base Attempt Is Going Viral

Miami Marlins utility man Willians Astudillo stole the first base of his MLB career on Saturday night, and he did it in style. Astudillo's theft of second base against the Atlanta Braves in the Marlins' 4-1 win came in his second game with Miami and 169th as a big leaguer. At 5-foot-9 and a (listed) 225 pounds, Astudillo is not known for being fleet of foot.
MLB
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy