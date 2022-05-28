ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Game 7 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQKCG_0ftfc97s00

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have announced their initial injury reports for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida. The series is tied up at 3-3 after the Heat won Game 6 in Boston on Friday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, and for the game the two squads have announced their initial injury reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MFe6_0ftfc97s00
NBA's official injury report

Both teams have several players on the injury report, and there have been a lot of injuries to key players during the series.

The Heat had a 2-1 lead, but then the Celtics won two games in a row to take a 3-2 lead.

On Friday night, they had a chance to close out the Heat on their home court, but they lost and now Game 7 will be on the Heat's home court.

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, and the Heat won that series but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the title.

The winner of the series this season will face off with the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had 3-Word Message For Jayson Tatum After Game 7

Miami came up just short in the Game 7's finals seconds, but that didn't stop Heat star Jimmy Butler from giving Jayson Tatum and the Celtics their respects once the clock hit double-zeroes. "It's your time," Butler told the 24-year-old after the 100-96 loss. Both Tatum and Butler put up...
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Few NBA head coaches in today's game have had as much postseason success as Erik Spoelstra. The Miami Heat head coach, who won two championships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, is looking to make his second NBA Finals in three years on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston in...
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman With A-Rod At Game 7 Tonight

The celebrities are out for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston with an NBA Finals trip on the line on Sunday evening. Alex Rodriguez, a South Florida native, is sitting courtside for the pivotal Game 7. Rodriguez is at Game 7 with...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
The Spun

Report: Al Horford Dealing With Tough Family Heartbreak

Al Horford wasn't his usual self on Friday night against the Miami Heat and everybody noticed it. He finished with only three points on 1-of-8 shooting as the Celtics fell to the Heat, 111-103 in Game 6. They had a chance to close the series out but instead, it's now going back to Miami for a Game 7.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Basketball#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#Nba#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy