Student, 16, arrested for threatening to shoot up Queens school

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a 16-year-old student Friday morning for threatening to shoot up a Queens combination middle and high school.

The student allegedly told fellow classmates that he wanted to buy a gun and carry out a shooting at the Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School in Forest Hills.

Other students also said they saw him looking up guns on school computers.

His classmates reported him to school safety officers, leading to his arrest just before 10:20 a.m., according to authorities.

Police charged him with aggravated harassment.

His threats came just days after the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas as police waited for over an hour outside.

The massacre has school districts and parents across the country nervous at the potential for violence and searching for answers as to how to protect children from mass shootings.