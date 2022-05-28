ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project SEARCH helps young adults with developmental disabilities transition to work

By Endia Fontanez, Arizona Republic
Friends, families and co-workers filled an event room at the Glendale Renaissance Hotel in support of the 24 graduates of this year's Project SEARCH transition-to-work program.

Project SEARCH is an international program that provides young adults with developmental disabilities with skills and experience to transition from high school to work and the rest of adult life.

Graduates waved to loved ones and excitedly pumped their fists in the air as they crossed the room to receive their completion certificates. Job coaches and supervisors placed graduate cords around the necks of each intern and handed them pins that signify their West-Mec alumni status.

Shelly Thome, director of exceptional student services at West-Mec, said in her opening remarks at the graduation ceremony that she hopes each intern "can transfer all the things they learn with us into their next phase of life."

Project SEARCH is a partner of West-Mec, a public school district in west Maricopa County that provides career and technical education programs to high school students.

The program is open to recent high school graduates and gives applicants the option to spend a school year at one of three internship programs: at Sanmar distribution center, Luke Air Force Base or the Glendale Renaissance Hotel.

Applications for Project SEARCH internships are completed through West-Mec in the spring school semester ahead of the program's start each fall. After submitting the application, interns complete interviews where they are matched with the program location that best suits them.

These three organizations became Project SEARCH internships because of "their willingness to give us space and to integrate us," Thome said.

"Our interns are treated just like their staff, and we want to make sure that they're willing to do that and allow us to move seamlessly amongst their staff and their clientele," Thome said.

Alicia Livingston, a job coach at the Sanmar program, said the goal of her colleagues and herself is to coach each intern on appropriate work and social behaviors.

"Their growth from the beginning of the year to now is huge," Livingston said. "We've got interns who barely speak at the beginning of the program. And by the end of the program, they're starting conversations with people and being social."

Transitioning to work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJxWP_0ftfakZo00

Studies show that adults with developmental disabilities are disproportionately unemployed or underemployed.

Denise Resnik is the founder and CEO of First Place Phoenix , a housing complex for adults with autism. She is also the mother of an adult son with autism.

"I remember when he was graduating, what we experienced as a family was the fear of how we were going to fill 168 hours every week with meaningful, productive activity when he left all the support and structure of high school," Resnik said. "And we definitely did not want him graduating from Chaparral High School to a couch."

Transition to work programs for adults with developmental disabilities exist across the U.S. However, some have been criticized for further separating those with disabilities from the rest of the world by only offering designated "simple" tasks for little to no pay, similar to institutionalization.

Project SEARCH stands out as it provides an integrated approach, in which interns work right alongside coworkers already employed in each of their jobs.

"It's helping to create a generation of people without autism who better understand their friends with autism, and the special abilities that they have, so that their friends are not introduced based on their disability or deficits, but based on the fact that they're friends, and they have value and strengths," Resnik said.

No two people's personal experiences with disabilities are alike, so there is no one-size-fits-all approach to providing appropriate resources. Rather, some people with disabilities can benefit from integrated programs while others might prefer separate work, which is why it's crucial for both types of programs to exist across the U.S., Resnik said.

Programs like Project SEARCH and others are especially important because they focus on adults, while many resources for those with disabilities, such as special education programs, are only available for those in elementary to high school.

"So much money, time and heart is invested in early diagnosis, early intervention, early education, but they spend the majority of their lives in adulthood," Resnik said.

Graduates, families thankful for Project SEARCH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3fo2_0ftfakZo00

Mya Moreno excitedly introduces her friends and job coaches to her loved ones who came to support her at the graduation ceremony for Project SEARCH interns.

Moreno just completed her school-year-long internship at the Renaissance hotel, and within a few days of graduation has started a new job at a Funko warehouse closer to her home.

"(I've learned) how to get out of my comfort zone a lot, and how to communicate more," Moreno said about her experience with Project SEARCH.

Moreno said her favorite part of the experience was the opportunity to interact with other employees at the hotel, some of whom she developed close friendships with.

Carrie Atkeson, whom Moreno lives with, heard about Project SEARCH due to her own experience as a special education teacher in Buckeye. She said she was worried about Moreno as she neared her high school graduation and was not quite ready to enter the workforce.

Now, however, Atkeson is confident that Moreno will succeed in her new job because of the tremendous growth she has made since the start of the program.

"She has gained so much more confidence," Atkeson said. "The fact that she's over there, allowing them to take a picture of her, is huge."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332j2c_0ftfakZo00

Patrick Clawson, a professional development specialist for West-Mec, attended the graduation ceremony in support of his niece, Lexi, who completed her internship at the Luke Air Force Base program.

"I certainly have noticed that, from when she graduated high school to now, her level of maturity has increased, and I think that that has to do with her sense of duty and her sense of purpose," Clawson said. "She feels like she's wanted and appreciated for being a hard worker and having a good attitude."

Clawson's niece has also landed a post-Project SEARCH job thanks to the skills she gained during the program.

"I've watched her grow into this capable, self sufficient young woman who has now got a job at Fry's and is just excelling in life," Clawson said.

Reach the reporter at endia.fontanez@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @EndiaRain .

