Jimmy Butler’s superhuman effort in the Eastern Conference Finals did not go unnoticed by one ESPN writer. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was voted as the inaugural winner of the Eastern Conference Finals MVP Award after knocking out Butler and the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday. It was not a unanimous decision though, as Tatum only got eight out of nine votes from the media. Tim Bontemps of ESPN dissented and gave his vote to the Heat star Butler despite Miami’s defeat. Even Heat writers Ira Winderman and Tim Reynolds both voted Tatum for the award.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO