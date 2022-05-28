Netflix Shares The First ‘Rhythm + Flow: France’ Trailer

Moon Cinema is just a slice of what Tour de Moon is working towards with its platform, but it's an important one. Founded by Dr Nelly Ben Hayoun, who is also the founder of She is the founder and director of the International Space Orchestra and the tuition fee free University of the Underground, this brand new festival aims to bring together young and underrepresented minds to question the state of our world, and the way we all live. After all, we're living in a world where history is, unfortunately, repeating itself, and we're continually facing the effects of climate change, war, various injustices, and economic insecurity. So Tour de Moon is asking creators to invent their own alternative futures that imagine what another world could be like.

SCIENCE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO