ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Shares The First ‘Rhythm + Flow: France’ Trailer

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s amazing how powerful a series can be. Three years ago, D Smoke was crowned the winner of Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow. Since then, he’s earned a co-sign from Snoop Dogg, worked with Issa Rae and earned a Grammy nod. With...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Netflix Unveils the ‘You Don’t Know Me’ Trailer

Over the years, Netflix has welcomed a number of murder-mystery documentaries to its platform. Now, the streaming outlet will try its hand at developing its own original, scripted murder mystery series. Coming to the U.S. fresh from BBC, You Don’t Know Me appears to be one of the most promising dramas to hit the platform In a moment.
TV SERIES
defpen

Netflix Unveils ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season Three Trailer

Two years removed from the show’s second season, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for season three of Umbrella Academy. “Back at the Academy, the Umbrellas clash with a new squad of Hargreeves siblings as a mysterious force begins to wreak havoc on the city. Super. Sibling. Rivalry. Season three of The Umbrella Academy premieres June 22, only on Netflix,” the trailer’s description reads.
TV SERIES
defpen

Hulu Shares The ‘Love, Victor’ Final Season Trailer

It’s time to say goodbye. After two emotionally exasperating seasons, Hulu has shared the the first look at the third and final season of Love, Victor. “One last chance to feel the love,” the trailer’s description reads. “This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend’: Netflix Releases Official Trailer Featuring The Chairman

Click here to read the full article. The Chairman is calling everyone to order. Netflix has released the first official look of the all-new Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend that will premiere June 15. Alton Brown will return as host along with Kristen Kish, while the great Mark Dacascos will reprise his role of The Chairman. Here’s the official logline for the new season will comprise of eight, 45-minute episodes: “The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Snoop Dogg
defpen

The O’Jays Say Final Tour Dates ‘Coming Soon’

It appears that The O’Jays are preparing for one last trip around the globe. As reported by Mya Abraham of VIBE, The O’Jays plan to announce their final tour “soon.” The group’s upcoming set of shows are set to reconnect original members like Eric Nolan Grant, Eddie Levert and Walter Williams.
MUSIC
defpen

Joey Bada$$ Shares Preview Of Upcoming Album

Joey Bada$$ is only a few weeks away from making his long awaited return. Preparing fans for his upcoming release, the Brooklyn native hopped on Twitter to offer a brief preview of 2000. “I got a really good feeling about this one,” he tweeted on Thursday. “If 1999 was...
BROOKLYN, NY
defpen

Chris Brown Reveals Cover Art, Release Date For ‘Breezy’ Album

Chris Brown is more than a decade removed from his debut studio album, but he has shown no signs of slowing down. Earlier this week, the Virginia native unveiled the cover art and release date for his new album. According to the multi-platinum selling artist, Breezy will be released on June 24, 2022 and it will be filled with star guest appearances. In a series of Instagram posts, Brown announced that H.E.R, WizKid, Ella Mai, Jack Harlow, Lil’ Wayne, Anderson .Paak and several others will appear on the album.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhythm Flow#Music Video
defpen

Malachiii Introduces Himself With ‘The Ascension’

The beauty of today’s realm of entertainment is its ability to blend genres and categories into entirely new things. In the world of sports, basketball players have embraced the reality of “position-less basketball.” Elsewhere, shows like Insecure and Atlanta have blurred the lines of comedy and drama on television. Now, musicians are pulling together pieces of R&B, soul, pop and rap for different sub-genres of music.
ATLANTA, GA
defpen

Bellah Delivers The Futuristic ‘Prototype’ Video

Two years ago, R&B fans fell in love North London native Bellah and her four-track EP, In The Meantime. Serving as the follow-up to her debut album, Last Train Home, the 2020 release showcased the sincerity of her voice and her endless potential. Two years later, it appears that Bellah is back and better than ever.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Bellau Teams Up With Oshin Dre For ‘Don’t Try Me’

Memorial Day Weekend is approaching and summer is near! For every cookout, kickback or party, the playlist is as important, if not more important than the guest list, drink selection or food. While there is always time to play records from the biggest artists in the world like Bad Bunny, Drake or Rihanna, it’s key for every summer playlist to have a few sleeper tracks in the mix.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
defpen

Best Musical Online Pokies to Play

The massive growth of online gambling has given rise to a brand new type of musical pokie game commonly referred to as music-themed slot games. Slots are probably one of the most dynamic forms of casual gambling game out there, which can easily be adapted to any theme, be it a popular TV series, a movie, or a musical genre.
GAMBLING
IndieWire

‘The Old Man’ Review: Jeff Bridges Puts Up a Good Fight in FX’s Routine Action-Drama

Click here to read the full article. One last game. One last heist. One last job. Film and TV are chock full of swan songs, many of which serve to resurrect retired characters or spotlight actors beloved by retirees. “The Old Man,” starring Jeff Bridges as an ex-CIA operative brought out of hiding, sits firmly in the latter camp and doesn’t overexert itself trying to separate from the pack. Instead, Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine’s adaptation of Thomas Perry’s 2017 novel relies on familiarity to craft a serviceable drama with above-average action scenes. Bridges, who also executive produces, is...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Moon Cinema is creating a platform for young and underrepresented filmmakers to challenge the world order

Moon Cinema is just a slice of what Tour de Moon is working towards with its platform, but it's an important one. Founded by Dr Nelly Ben Hayoun, who is also the founder of She is the founder and director of the International Space Orchestra and the tuition fee free University of the Underground, this brand new festival aims to bring together young and underrepresented minds to question the state of our world, and the way we all live. After all, we're living in a world where history is, unfortunately, repeating itself, and we're continually facing the effects of climate change, war, various injustices, and economic insecurity. So Tour de Moon is asking creators to invent their own alternative futures that imagine what another world could be like.
SCIENCE
defpen

Ciara Confirms She Has Finished Recording Her Eighth Studio Album

Fresh off of covering Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit edition, Ciara has hopped back in the studio and got to work. Recently, the Atlanta native confirmed that she has completed her upcoming album. “I’m working on my album, I’m actually finished with my album, which I’m excited about,” she told the...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy