ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Heat fined $25,000 for violating bench decorum rules in Game 6

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"Several players stood for an extended period in Miami’s team bench area."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZBo4_0ftfa9CI00
Marcus Smart was fouled when he made a 3-pointer in front of the Heat's bench, where multiple players appeared to be on the court during play. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As Game 7 awaits, the NBA is doing some house cleaning on Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

First, the league asserted that the officials made six mistakes in the final two minutes of Friday’s game between the Celtics and Heat. Then later on Saturday, the league announced that it was fining the Heat $25,000 for “violating league rules regarding bench decorum.”

“Several players stood for an extended period in Miami’s team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live game action,” the league wrote in a statement.

There were multiple notable incidents where Heat players were noticeably either on the court during play or looked close to it. In the third quarter, Celtics point guard Marcus Smart made a 3-pointer while getting fouled by Heat forward P.J. Tucker. Heat backup forward Markieff Morris was standing right behind Smart on the play and had both of his feet on the court as Smart put the shot up. Several other Heat players on the bench also had to back up to get out of Smart’s way when he received the pass in the corner.

Another noticeable incident came late in the fourth quarter. Moments after he fouled out, Heat starting point guard Kyle Lowry stood right behind Celtics big man Al Horford before backing up a couple of steps when the pass went Horford’s way. A Heat assistant coach also had his feet close to the line of play as Horford put up a 3-pointer that missed.

Friday’s game wasn’t the first time where the Heat were penalized for their actions on the bench during the postseason. Morris received a technical foul, and later a $25,000 fine, when he grabbed Hawks guard/forward De’Andre Hunter during Game 5 of their first-round series.

The Heat weren’t the only team to be penalized for violating the league’s bench decorum rules so far during the playoffs, either. The Dallas Mavericks were fined three separate times for a total of $175,000 for violating the league’s bench decorum rules during their series’ against the Suns and Warriors. Their third fine was $100,000 after they received $25,000 and $50,000 fines, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Why The Warriors Will Lose The NBA Championship: "The Celtics Are Gonna Win The World Championship. Because They Are The Best Team Remaining In The Playoffs Right Now, In My Opinion.”

It's not a secret that Charles Barkley's relationship with the Golden State Warriors fans isn't the best, and he's not bothered by that. The former NBA MVP embraced the role of villain in the Western Conference Finals, rooting for the Dallas Mavericks just to piss off the Dubs Nation. They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Horford
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Marcus Smart
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reportedly Had 1 Preference For Lakers Coach

Lakers legend Magic Johnson reportedly only had one ask when it comes to who the team hired as its next coach. Per longtime NBA reporter David Aldridge, "Magic Johnson told me earlier this week that he wanted the Lakers to hire an ex-player to be L.A.’s next coach. Seems like the decision-makers agreed."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy