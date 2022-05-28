UFC Sets France Debut For September

Fighters may use three, four or five months to prepare for a fight. Therefore, it may be unfair to ask who they would like to fight immediately after securing a fighter. As fight fans, it’s hard to control ourselves. Combat sports fandom is just as much about what is happening now as it is about what could be. With that in mind, many are already wondering who Gervonta “Tank” Davis will fight next. Some fans will want Davis to share the ring with the winner of next week’s Kambosos-Haney fight. However, contractual obligations will require a rematch if Haney emerges victorious. Other fans may look for Davis to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko. However, the Ukrainian fighter remains overseas defending his family and country. Gary Russell Jr. is not in Davis’s weight class, a fight with Shakur Stevenson is a few years away and the list goes on. As a result, the pool of potential opponents for Davis’s next fight becomes a little bit smaller. After taking some time to think about it, here a handful of realistic opponents for Tank’s next fight.

